INDIANAPOLIS -- No. 3 Illinois and No. 9 Ohio State battled through a classic Big Ten championship matchup of momentum swings worthy of the stage with a captive national audience awaiting the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal Sunday.
In the end, Illinois finally had its championship to celebrate.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn put Illinois ahead to stay with a pair of free throws with 1:39 left in overtime, and the Illini held on for their first Big Ten tournament title since 2005, beating the Buckeyes 91-85.
Cockburn, who hit just three of his first nine from the foul line, made two free throws to put Illinois up 82-81. Then, after an Ohio State turnover by E.J. Liddell, freshman guard Andre Curbelo made a short jumper in the lane with 50 seconds left to extend the Illinois lead to 84-81. Another Ohio State turnover by Justice Sueing with 39 seconds left proved costly, and Curbelo went back to the foul line and made two more free throws to put the Illini up 86-81.
Fifth-seeded Ohio State rallied back from down 17 points in the first half to force its second overtime in four Big Ten tournament games, but the Buckeyes ran out gas in the extra session. Junior guard Duane Washington nearly willed Ohio State all the way back with a career-high 32 points, hitting big shot after big shot. Washington went 12-of-21 from the field and 5-of-9 from the 3-point line.
After Ohio State (21-9) took its first lead on a C.J. Walker driving layup with 5:35 remaining, Illinois answered with a 7-0 run, going up 72-67 on a Trent Frazier 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining. But Ohio State refused to fold. Washington sank a 3-pointer with 1:41 left to the cut the Illinois lead to 75-72. Then, with Illinois up 77-74, Sueing converted a three-point play on a putback as he was fouled by Giorgi Bezhanishvili with 23 seconds left, tying the score at 77.
Illinois (23-6) had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but junior guard Ayo Dosunmu settled for a 22-footer at the end of regulation rather than driving to the basket. That kept the score tied heading into the extra session.
Dosunmu, Cockburn and Curbelo led six Illinois scorers in double figures with 16 points apiece. Dosunmu, voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, added nine rebounds and four assists.
The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu said helping Illinois win a trophy was special this season, given all the team sacrificed with protocols during the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We won the Big Ten tournament championship, and we believe we won the regular season also,” Dosunmu said. “So just sitting here realizing we didn’t see our families, we’ve just been with each other the last four or five months. We’ve sacrificed. We’ve put it on the line. So to be here and to come out on top, it’s just crazy. I’m in a different feeling right now.”
Earlier this week, Illinois disputed the Big Ten regular season championship, based on the fact Michigan played fewer conference games in a pandemic-altered schedule, with Illini athletic director Josh Whitman writing an open letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
As Dosunmu went to cut down the nets during the championship celebration, he looked up on the JumboTron to see the Illini were rewarded with a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will open the tournament with No. 16 seed Drexel.
“It’s an unreal feeling, thinking about all that we’ve accomplished,” Dosunmu said.
Ohio State, playing its fourth game in four days, appeared headed for a long afternoon, down 17 points after a Dosunmu jumper put the Illini up 27-10.
But after a Curbelo jumper put Illinois up 36-22, Ohio State surged back. Washington scored six points during a 10-1 Ohio State run, including a driving layup that cut the Illinois lead to 37-32 with 53 seconds remaining in the first half. Then, after Illinois forward Jacob Grandison hit a corner 3-pointer to put Illinois up 40-32, Washington answered with a 3-pointer for Ohio State, cutting the Illinois lead to 40-35 at halftime.
Cockburn had his way inside against the Buckeyes in the first half with 11 points, with Da’Montre Williams adding nine points by going 3-of-3 from 3-point range. As a team, Illinois shot 45.5% from the field in the first half and 42.9% (6-of-14) from 3-point range.
