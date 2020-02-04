SHARPSVILLE — Liberty Christian’s girls basketball team gained life going into the postseason, with three wins in four games after Mike Carey took over as coach with the Lions at 2-16.
The Lions brought that energy to Tri-Central on Tuesday night for their Class 1A Sectional 55 match with Cowan, and they more than maintained it for much of the contest.
LC’s heart and fight, though, didn’t translate into a victory, as the Blackhawks’ first-half efforts — coupled with bad shooting luck late for the Lions — turned out to be enough for a 45-41 decision.
“All I know is they did everything I asked them, and I was so impressed with what I saw,” Carey said. “Great effort, great hustle, great teamwork. That’s a special group of kids.”
The Lions won every battle but that on the scoreboard, something that wasn’t thinkable in a good number of their defeats. They emerged with 10 steals and 50 rebounds, as well as intangibles not measured on the stat sheet.
Two examples were freshman Shameel Clervrain, who had five steals and converted two into baskets, and senior Elena Tufts, who pulled down 19 rebounds in her final game as a Lion.
LC got out of the gate alertly and led 7-3 just over midway through the opening period, with Maddie Harmon hitting a 3-pointer and converting one of two steals by Iryland Evans and Jayma Morrow making good on a feed by Clervrain.
But the Lions went cold the remainder of the opening period, missing their last eight shots while the Blackhawks were running off 10 straight points.
Cowan had the lead up to 22-11 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, but LC scrapped its way back to reasonable distance before halftime. Mady Rees made a couple of medium-range shots to help cut it to 27-19 at the break.
The Lions were down 34-25 three minutes into the second half, but twice cut it to three late in the third quarter, on an Evans 3 and a steal and bucket by Clervrain.
LC kept the Blackhawks (9-12) scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the final period and, trailing 38-37, had several chances to go ahead for the first time all night. But none of five go-ahead shots would fall, and Cowan had it up to 43-37 with 2:12 to go.
Tufts and Clervrain both had rebound baskets, and the latter’s cut it to 43-41 with 1:43 left, but Cowan got one back and the Lions couldn’t respond.
“We had such great effort and got the shots to win the game,” Carey said. “If they fall, you win, but we can live with that. We were actually laughing in the locker room, and we were where we wanted to be.”
Rees led LC with 10 points, and Clervrain had eight points and eight rebounds along with the five steals. Senior Maddy Harmon scored seven points and grabbed seven boards, and Tufts ended with six points.
“It’s funny because they’re in (the locker room) saying ‘we didn’t get beat, but we ran out of time,’” Carey said, “That’s the attitude we want. No matter what the score is, just play hard.”
Cowan will meet Daleville (9-13) in Friday’s second game. The Broncos defeated the Blackhawks 57-43 on Jan. 10.
Tuesday’s first game went to Tri-Central, 58-37 over Wes-Del. The Trojans (8-16) get Anderson Prep on Friday at 6 p.m. in the other semifinal. The Jets (13-9) are looking for their first postseason win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.