ALEXANDRIA — A season-opening quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing put Alexandria’s volleyball team in an early hole it is still trying to dig out of.
Even in defeat Monday evening, there were signs this team may be about to turn the corner on its season.
Lexi Hayden led three Hamilton Heights players in double figures with 14 kills, and Kelsey Smith recorded eight kills to go with her 38 assists, and the Huskies held off Alexandria 25-16, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16 in The Jungle.
The Huskies improved to 6-2 with their fourth straight win, and Alexandria --winners of five of its last six against Hamilton Heights -- dropped to 2-6 with its fourth straight loss.
Just the fact this match went to a fourth set was reason enough for Alex optimism.
After dropping the first two sets, the Tigers found themselves down by as many as seven points. Hamilton Heights led early 12-5 before an ace and a kill from Carlie Remington capped a 7-2 Tigers run to trim the deficit to two points.
The Huskies were nearing the sweep with a 23-19 advantage before a 5-0 run — four points during Remington’s service — put the Tigers on top 24-23. The Huskies surged in front 25-24 before a service error knotted the set at 25-all. Consecutive kills by Addyson Warren and Olivia Hall gave the Tigers the set 27-25 and kept the match alive.
It was defense that keyed the comeback.
“Having a block up that our defense can read around really helps,” first-year Alexandria coach Emalee Wyatt said. “Sometimes our block is a little slower. It’s something we’re working on. I think that third set we did a really good job of getting out there quick and putting that block up.”
Senior Taylor Stinefield recorded three blocks while Warren, Hall and junior Ashlynn Duckworth added one each and, in the third set, allowed back-row defenders like Remington and Emma Smith to have better luck with the Huskies attackers.
The Tigers, who started the season late due to quarantine, are still looking to figure out lineups and gel as a team, something Wyatt and her coaching staff may have seen some signs of Monday night.
“We’re still getting comfortable in our lineup, and you can see that some girls are still uncomfortable in some rotations,” Wyatt said. “That two weeks was really rough, and some of our girls missed some really important stuff.”
The momentum of the third set did not carry over to the fourth as Hamilton Heights jumped out to an 8-2 lead, and Alexandria could get no closer.
Jordan Fryman had 11 kills, and McKinley Rose added 10 kills for the Huskies, who took advantage of Smith (6-foot-1) and Fryman (6-2) on the front line.
Duckworth led the Tigers with nine kills, Warren added seven and Stinefield and Hall each posted six kills. Kendall Parker had 25 assists for Alexandria along with four kills and an ace.
The Tigers will stay home Tuesday as they open defense of their 2020 Central Indiana Conference championship with Blackford.
