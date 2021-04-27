BLOOMINGTON – In the age of the transfer portal and free player movement, incoming Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates wants to be an anomaly.
Bates, who signed with IU last Friday, was careful in his decision making process after decommitting from Texas when Shaka Smart left the school to take over as head coach at Marquette.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Bates said IU checked all the boxes for what he was looking for in a school, which included coaches that cared about him more as a person than a player, a chance to earn immediate playing time and a chance to join a program that can compete for a national championship.
“I felt like this was the place, especially with the transfer portal now, that’s a place where I’ll stay,” Bates said. “There will be no reason for me to leave or think about transferring because that’s not the type of guy I am. If I say I’m going somewhere, I’m committed. I’m staying, and I’m going to stay the course.”
Of course, Bates was committed to Texas and considered following Smart to Marquette. But, ultimately, Bates was able to forge a bond with new IU coach Mike Woodson and the rest of the coaching staff, which played heavily into his decision to sign with the Hoosiers.
“They kept it 100 with me,” Bates said. “None of the coaches tried to sell me a dream, and at the same time, every single coach on the staff had the same vision for me, same excitement for me potentially coming here. At the time when they were recruiting me, they were all in constant contact.”
Of Woodson, Bates said: “He was the coolest, old-school coach. He’s just an unbelievable person. The conversations we’ve had like just in the time I’ve known him -- they’ve been really good, and I just feel like I can -- he’s a guy that can help me out in any field that I choose to pursue.”
Bates is projected to add more shooting to IU’s new four-out, one-in scheme under Woodson. He shot 44.1% from 3-point range as a junior at Piper High in Kansas City, Kansas. Then, after moving on to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, last season as a senior, Bates averaged 11.5 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range against elite prep competition from throughout the country.
“I’ve always been a pretty good shooter, outside of just spotting up, catch and shoot, putting it on the floor, just scoring at all three levels,” Bates said. “I definitely feel like I’m a good shooter, and I can help the team out in that area.”
But Bates takes the most pride in his defense. He averaged two steals as a junior and isn’t afraid to take on the assignment of guarding the best player on an opposing team.
“The first thing that stands out to me is that he is a winner,” Woodson said. “He brings a high level of energy on the court and is regarded as an unselfish teammate. He is an outstanding defender who makes 3-pointers at a high percentage, can attack the rim, has great vision and the awareness to make plays for others.”
Bates said the decision to go to IMG as a senior allowed him to not only learn to play other elite players but to guard other elite players as well. In one game last season, Bates went head-to-head guarding Coronado (Nevada) High standout Jaden Hardy, the second-ranked overall recruit and best guard in the Class of 2021.
“That was an interesting game,” Bates said. “We won. The shots he was making, the way he was scoring, that was another level of, like, scoring that I’ve seen in a while. I mean I definitely was fortunate enough to come down here. I learned how to play with other good players, and then play against other good players.”
Bates himself moved up from No. 53 to No. 23 nationally in the most recent Class of 2021 ESPN.com player rankings. The number 53 shares special significance to Bates as well. It is the jersey number he wears in honor of his late grandmother, Felicia Hurt, who died in 2013 at 53 years old. He plans to wear No 53 at IU.
“I’ve got a chain piece with No. 53, so I make sure it’s in front of me all the time,” Bates said. “It’s a constant reminder. It’s that number, keeping her in my thoughts, keeping me going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.