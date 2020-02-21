BLOOMINGTON – Speed has always been a big part of Indiana freshman defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis’ game.
As a standout at Griffin High School in Georgia, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Lewis ran every day, while lifting weights three times a week.
“We didn’t lift that much,” Lewis said. “We were a speed team.”
That speed on the defensive line helped Lewis earn 2019 AAAA defensive player of the year honors, as he posted four sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his senior season. It’s also opened the eyes of Indiana football coach Tom Allen as spring practice is approaching. Allen mentioned Lewis as a player who has flashed during offseason workouts.
Lewis said the last time he was clocked in the 40-yard dash, he ran it in 4.88 seconds. Lewis said he was slowed at the start of his senior season due to an ankle injury over the summer.
“I got kind of big, but toward the end of the season, my speed came back,” Lewis said.
Lewis enrolled in January in an effort to show his skills and get accustomed to IU’s strength and conditioning program. He enjoys being pushed by IU’s strength and conditioning staff, led by head strength coach David Ballou.
“Coach Ballou, he stays on me. He’s pushing me because I think he sees what I have in me, like my abilities,” Lewis said. “Right now he’s just building me up to play early. Every day he tells me, 'Lewis, we’re counting on you. We’re counting on you. You’re a spring type of dude.' So that’s really motivating me to go harder and harder.”
Lewis said he’s also being pushed by teammates, particularly a pair of defensive linemen from the southeast, redshirt freshmen Jeramy Passmore (Miami, Fla.) and C.J. Person (Montgomery, Ala.). Both Passmore and Person are sitting out this spring with injuries.
“They are expecting me to play now because they are out, so I’m in for spring right now as second string,” Lewis said. “It’s really on me. I came in at the right time, perfect time.”
For now, Lewis is enjoying the competition. He went head to head with fellow early enrollee defensive lineman Caleb Murphy during a recent drill and beat rising sophomore defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto’a in a shuttle run drill.
“I just knew I had to come out on top to show the coaches I can do it because Sio is one of the players that played a lot last year,” Lewis said. “With me beating him, that opened the coaches’ eyes.”
OL ADAPTING
Two more freshman early enrollee offensive lineman have been adapting to the grind of offseason workouts.
Luke Haggard, a 6-7, 265-pound junior left tackle from Petaluma, Calif., and Santa Rosa Junior College, said he’s looking forward to the step up to the Division I level.
“I’m getting used to it,” Haggard said. “I knew everything was going to be a huge step up from the JC, and it has been but nothing shocking, really.”
Former Noblesville standout Cameron Knight (6-3, 260 pounds) was a tackle in high school but will transition to center at IU. Knight’s older brother, Brandon, started at tackle at IU and as an undrafted free agent latched on with the Dallas Cowboys last season.
“With my brother coming here, I fell in love with the town of Bloomington and everything about it,” the younger Knight said.
Knight said his older brother is back working out at IU and has offered him some encouragement as he prepares for spring practices.
“He just told me to stick with it, keep my head up, attack every day,” Knight said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.