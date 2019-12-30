FISHERS — When Pendleton Heights took care of the ball and took good shots, it looked to be very much the equal of Hamilton Southeastern on Monday.
But an inconsistent Arabians offense made the overall game appear to be a mismatch.
The Royals outscored the Arabians 20-5 in the second quarter and utilized a 16-0 fourth-quarter spurt to run away with a 72-45 win.
The Royals had four players in double figures and were led by 7-foot-2 Mabor Majak with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
But this game was defined by what PH (3-5) at times failed to do, namely take care of the basketball.
“When we had fight and did the things we wanted to do, good things happened,” PH coach Kevin Bates said. “When we lost fight, we had some bad possessions, got lazy on some passes, didn’t dig on the dribbles, didn’t get to some offensive rebounds and they made us pay for it.”
The Arabians did good things in the first quarter, thanks in large part to the hot shooting of sophomore Jamison Dunham.
When he connected on his second straight 3-point basket, the Arabians had an 11-4 lead. After a seven-point Royals’ run, another Dunham basket made it 13-11 before senior Tristan Ross scored to give the Arabians their final lead at 15-13. Majak tied the score at 15-15 in the closing seconds of the period.
The inconsistency began to show up in the second quarter. The Arabians turned the ball over on their first five possessions without a shot, which allowed the Royals to begin a run. By the time senior Kole Hornbuckle scored on a driving layup, the HSE run was 15-2, and the lead was 30-17.
The Royals were 8-for-12 on field goals in the period, and the Arabians got no closer than 10 the remainder of the game.
“In the second quarter, I felt like we lost our fight because we turned it over,” Bates said. “Turnovers are part of the game. You have to have a short-term memory. You have to learn from it, forget about it and move on. I don’t feel like we did a good job of that in this game.”
The 15-point halftime advantage increased to as much as 23 points in the third quarter for HSE (4-4). But the Arabians began chipping away before going on an 11-0 run of their own. Three straight treys, two by Ross and another from Dunham, pulled PH closer. A 3 from junior Davrick Black got the Arabians within 49-38.
Dunham’s fifth 3 opened the fourth quarter, and suddenly PH was within 10 points at 53-43. But, aided by several PH turnovers and some questionable shot selection, the Royals scored the next 16 points to put the game out of reach.
Dunham finished with 23 points, and Ross added 12, but with Black slowed by illness, the rest of the team scored just 10 points.
“I felt like Jamison Dunham had the hot hand,” Bates said. “I think we needed to do a better job of going to him more.”
For the game, PH was outrebounded 34-22 and committed 16 turnovers while forcing just 10 HSE miscues.
The Arabians will enjoy the New Year’s holiday before getting back to work and preparing for their Madison County tournament opener next Monday against Anderson Prep.
“They want to win the county,” Bates said. “I think it’s completely wide open. There are a lot of good teams in our county. I think they’ll be focused.”
The Royals stopped the Arabians in the junior varsity contest by a 57-40 score with junior Luke Weaver pacing PH with 10 points.
