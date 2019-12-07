MADISON, Wis. — Indiana coach Archie Miller said rebounding was going to have to travel with the Hoosiers if they were to pick up their first road win of the season.
But the Hoosiers were outrebounded for the first time this season, albeit by a slim 29-28 margin, in an 84-64 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Indiana was particularly flat on the boards early in the game, getting outrebounded 17-14 in the first half. Wisconsin sophomore guard Kobe King scored an early putback basket for the Badgers. Late in the first half, a normally reliable IU rebounder, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, lunged after a ball off the backboard with one hand and allowed it to deflect out of bounds. Wisconsin made the Hoosiers pay on the second-chance opportunity, as guard Brevin Pritzl sank a 3-pointer to put the Badgers up 45-25 with 1:31 left in the second half.
Indiana entered the game second in the Big Ten in rebounding margin at plus-11.5 and outrebounded No. 17 Florida State 35-25 in its last game Tuesday.
“We weren’t physical enough,” IU coach Archie Miller said.
Wisconsin entered the game plus-4.4 in rebounding margin, but at a size disadvantage, starting 6-foot-11 forward Nate Reuvers and 6-8 forward Aleem Ford against an IU frontline of 6-11 center Joey Brunk, 6-9 Jackson-Davis and 6-7 forward Justin Smith.
“We’ve rebounded pretty well all year for the most part,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “I thought today was going to be our biggest challenge from that standpoint, and we talked about that, and we’re not exceptionally big either. But it’s not about size. It’s about positioning. It’s about playing with your feet on the floor. It’s about leverage. It’s about liking contact, and it’s about heart and toughness, too.”
PHINISEE STILL OUT
IU sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee sat out his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Phinisee had been dealing with rib and abdominal issues as well on and off this season.
With Phinisee out, Miller stuck with a starting backcourt of junior Al Durham and freshman Armaan Franklin. Senior Devonte Green, coming off a career-high 30 points against Florida State, again came off the bench, finishing with 10 points and three assists in 22 minutes
ETC.
The loss dropped the Hoosiers to 8-13 in their last 21 Big Ten regular season games, dating back to last season. … IU will play its Big Ten home opener Friday against Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8 p.m., Big Ten Network). … Jackson-Davis (nine points, three rebounds) had a string of seven straight games scoring in double figures snapped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.