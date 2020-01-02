JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Crimson-and-cream clad Indiana fans began tailgating outside TIAA Bank Field more than four hours before kickoff of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Indiana and Tennessee.
Hoosier faithful have been out and about in the city all week and came in droves for IU’s first bowl game in the state of Florida and first bowl game anywhere since 2015. At kickoff, the breakdown in the crowd was about 70 percent Tennessee fans to 30 percent Indiana fans.
IU fan Doug East made the 12-hour drive down from Evansville on Tuesday with his family and is planning to stay through Saturday. East has been going to IU football games at Memorial Stadium since 1992 and has been taking his family to IU games for the last 15 years.
“We may be outnumbered, but we won’t be outgunned,” said East, referring to the crowd of more Vol fans than Hoosier fans.
East began booking hotels for the event before the bowl game was announced.
“Then it was just a matter of getting days off from work,” said East, a Vectren company employee.
IU alum Tyson Schoeff made the three-and-a-half hour drive across the state from Apollo Beach, Fla., to support his alma mater. Schoeff previously lived in Franklin, Tenn., for 30 years among Vol fans.
“I was a cheerleader at IU in the 1980s when Bobby Knight threw the chair,” Schoeff said. “I still have the flag from that game, so I have to support my team.”
Schoeff is excited about the direction of the IU football program under third-year coach Tom Allen.
“Tom Allen, he’s nothing but class,” Schoeff said. “The passion he has, the family atmosphere he’s created, to hold people accountable, to prepare people, not only on the field but off the field, for that next step in life.”
IU alum Scott Huber, who played drummer in IU’s marching band as a student, made the trip from Nashville, Tenn.. Huber was proud to see IU’s crowd support.
“Unfortunately, it’s not that often that we get to go to bowl games, so when we do, we want to take advantage of it,” Huber said.
SCOTT, STEPANIAK OUT
Sophomore running back Stevie Scott III and senior right guard Simon Stepaniak both sat out the Gator Bowl with injuries.
Scott took part in pregame warmups, but freshman Sampson James started for the Hoosiers. Stepaniak was in his jersey and shorts during pregame warmups. Redshirt junior Mackenzie Nworah started for Stepaniak at right guard.
HENDERSHOT BREAKS RECORD
With three catches for 21 yards in the first quarter, IU sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot broke the school record for receiving yards by a tight end in a season.
Hendershot entered with 555 yards receiving and needed 10 yards to break the record held by Bob Stephenson with a 15-yard catch in the first quarter. Stephenson caught 49 passes for 564 yards in 1979.
75TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM
The Gator Bowl honored its 75th anniversary team before the start of Thursday’s game. The honorees included former Miami Dolphins and Syracuse running back Larry Csonka, former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and former Clemson and Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins.
Former Florida coach and quarterback Steve Spurrier was the last on the team to be introduced and was booed by rival Tennessee fans in attendance. Spurrier responded to the boos by directing a Gator Chomp to the crowd.
BOWL SWAG
The Gator Bowl turned out to be a boon for Indiana football players, who received several gifts for participating in the event. Per NCAA rules, no individual gift can exceed $550 in value, and players are not permitted to sell their gifts.
The bounty included headphones with each players’ initials, watches, speakers, Ray Ban sunglasses, backpacks and a bowl history book.
“There’s rewards when you do things the right way,” Allen said. “Obviously, things don’t always work out when you do things the right way, but I think more times than not, they do.”
Hendershot planned to give some of the gifts to family members.
“It shows what hard work (means). You get out what you put in,” Hendershot said.
