JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Indiana finished its best football season in 26 years with a disappointing Taxslayer Gator Bowl loss, blowing a 13-point lead in the final five minutes of a 23-22 loss against Tennessee.
There were tears in the locker room after the inexplicable late collapse. Entering Thursday night, FBS teams were 0-471 coming back from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes.
But IU players and coaches intend to use the postseason loss as a learning experience and motivation heading into the offseason to prepare for the 2020 season.
“We’re ready to get this offseason started,” Indiana sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden said. “The season just finished, but everybody was like, 'We’re about to have a great offseason, and we’re ready to start this thing again.'”
Indiana ended the season 8-5, a three-game improvement in wins from back-to-back 5-7 seasons in 2018 and 2017. The Hoosiers set a goal to win their bowl game, but two big special teams blunders -- not being ready for an onside kick and a missed extra point by senior kicker Logan Justus -- prevented IU from picking up its first bowl win since the 1991 Copper Bowl. IU has dropped five straight bowl games dating back to 1993, the last time the Hoosiers won eight games in a season.
“We're building a program that expects to be in these games every year,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Haven't been in the past. Tennessee has won more Gator Bowls than we've won bowl games as a program. That's a fact. We've only won three bowl games in our program's history.
“We're building for the future, and that makes this one hurt all the more. But, at the same time, I'm proud of our guys and the direction that we're going and the way that we're building.”
Looking ahead to 2020, Indiana is faced with several key questions. The first of which is finding a replacement for offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who called his last game for the Hoosiers on Thursday night before leaving to his new job as head coach at Fresno State. Allen wants to keep DeBoer’s system, which produced the second-best total offense and second-best passing offense in the Big Ten. That could mean promoting from within or consulting with DeBoer to find another offensive coordinator who runs his scheme.
Another priority will be finding a way to keep quarterback Michael Penix Jr. healthy for a full season. Penix began IU’s season the starter and showed promise both throwing and running the football. Penix appeared in seven games, passing for 1,394 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 119 yards rushing and two TDs. But Penix suffered a string of injuries, beginning with a throwing shoulder strain and ending with a broken collarbone on Nov. 2 against Northwestern that shut him down for the rest of the season. Allen said there’s an offseason plan in place to put more muscle on Penix to help absorb the contact of Big Ten hits.
Junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey remains a strong insurance policy, but Ramsey is on pace to graduate this spring and could decide to leave as a graduate transfer rather than compete with Penix for the starting job again. Ramsey emerged from a backup in the beginning of the season to IU’s offensive MVP, finishing the year with 2,454 yards passing, 252 yards rushing, 13 passing TDs and seven rushing TDs.
Junior wide receiver Whop Philyor had a breakout junior season with 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five TDs. Philyor could opt to leave early for the NFL draft after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors, but his return would help the Hoosiers maintain a dynamic offense with a speedy play-making threat.
On defense, a young unit endured growing pains under first-year coordinator Kane Wommack. But several young starters took on important roles, including true freshman Tiawan Mullen at cornerback and McFadden at middle linebacker. Of the 22 defensive players on IU’s two-deep depth chart, 12 are freshmen or sophomores. Indiana’s defense held Tennessee out of the zone for the first 55-plus minutes Thursday and produced two turnovers that led to 10 points before giving up two touchdowns late.
“We've got to keep developing, keep recruiting, keep doing the things that we're doing that got us to this point,” Allen said. “And when you have such a young team, they're going to learn lessons from this kind of situation.”
Schedule-wise, Indiana gets a big early test, starting the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Wisconsin. IU’s home opener will come the following week Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky. IU’s home Big Ten schedule includes games against Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game. In addition to Wisconsin, Indiana travels to Rutgers, Michigan and Ohio State.
Allen, who turns 50 in March, is on the verge of bringing IU’s third straight national top-50 recruiting class to Bloomington. After signing a seven-year, $27.3 million contract extension last month, Allen has committed long term to building a program that can consistently win in the Big Ten.
“We've just got to stay the course,” Allen said. “That's what grit is all about, perseverance and passion towards a long-term goal. So we're just going to keep fighting.”
