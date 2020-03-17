BLOOMINGTON -- In the end, Indiana didn’t have to look far to find a replacement for long-time athletic director Fred Glass.
IU stayed in-house, promoting deputy athletic director Scott Dolson to the post Tuesday.
In taking over as the new AD, Dolson brings 31 years of experience working in athletic administration, which began with IU’s Varsity Club in 1989. A Michigan City native, Dolson is an IU alum, having worked as a student manager for IU’s basketball team from 1984-88 under Bobby Knight. He was head student manager as a senior in 1988 before earning his undergraduate degree in management.
"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for," Dolson said in a statement.
Dolson will take over for Glass, who is retiring in May, pending formal approval by IU’s board of trustees in late April. He is expected to begin duties this summer.
In serving a dual role as Deputy AD and president of IU’s varsity club since 2009, Dolson oversaw the strategic planning of an unprecedented sum of more than $150 million in facilities improvements, which included enclosing the north and south end zones at Memorial Stadium, the renovation of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Cook Hall basketball practice facility, Bart Kaufman Stadium the Andy Mohr Softball Field and Wilkinson Hall -- IU's new home for its volleyball and wrestling teams. Dolson was head of the IU Varsity Club from 2002-09, which is the fundraising and scholarship arm of IU’s athletic department.
Dolson also was heavily involved in the negotiations of IU’s 10-year multimedia rights agreement with Learfield Sports.
IU president Michael McRobbie said those qualifications made Dolson an ideal choice, along with Dolson’s commitment to carrying forth IU’s student-athlete bill of rights, which were drafted by Glass.
"For more than two decades at IU, (Dolson) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that our student athletes achieve success both on and off the field, compete within the rules and represent IU with passion, integrity and distinction,” McRobbie said. "Scott also fully understands that our athletics program must continue to be integrated into the university in all ways. He knows that our student athletes are, first and foremost, students, who are here to develop their athletics prowess while also earning a world-class education that will have an enormous impact on the rest of their lives."
Dolson was recommended to McRobbie by a 14-member search committee headed by IU Vice President for Government Relations and Economic Engagement Bill Stephan, who said a national search was conducted.
“In the end, we found in Scott Dolson an individual who possessed the right combination of experience, integrity, drive and passion for IU sports to lead our athletics program toward a bright and banner-achieving future,” Stephan said.
Dolson takes over IU at a time when its two major revenue sports --- football and men’s basketball – are coming off improved seasons. IU went 8-5 in football, its first eight-win season since 1993, and appeared in its first Florida bowl in school history, falling 23-22 to Tennessee in a tightly-contested Gator Bowl that came down to a missed extra point. IU’s basketball season ended prematurely at 20-12 and on the verge of its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016 before the season was shut down due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Other IU sports are thriving as well, including women’s basketball, which posted a program-record 24-win season in 2019-20 and baseball, which won a Big Ten championship in 2019. Men’s soccer also maintained its excellence with a 2019 Big Ten title.
Dolson said Glass, IU’s AD since 2008, has served as a tremendous mentor who has helped prepare him for the role to lead an athletic department.
“I'm excited to continue and build on the successes we have enjoyed during Fred's tenure,” Dolson said.
