BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana will face a familiar foe in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.
The No. 10 seed Hoosiers will get a third meeting with No. 7 Rutgers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Maryland had a chance to lock up the seven seed Sunday night but was unable to hold a 14-point second-half lead in a 66-61 loss to Penn State.
Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten) beat Indiana twice during the season, knocking off the Hoosiers 74-70 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and 74-63 on Feb. 24 in Piscataway, New Jersey, behind 20 points apiece from guards Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 77-70 overtime win Saturday at Minnesota.
Indiana (12-14, 7-12) is looking to break a five-game losing streak that has derailed its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Hoosiers have failed to score more than 58 points in each of their last three games.
The winner of the Rutgers-Indiana game will face No. 2 seed Illinois on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
