BLOOMINGTON -- As the turnovers kept piling up Monday, there was some anxious moments in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as Indiana fought to maintain its double-digit halftime lead against Louisiana Tech.
But the Hoosiers stayed the course, working the ball inside to freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and junior center Joey Brunk. Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, finishing with his third career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Hoosiers outlasted Louisiana Tech 88-75.
Indiana overcame 12 turnovers in the second half and 18 turnovers for the game to improve to 6-0, its best start since starting 9-0 in the 2012-13 season.
“Good win for our team,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Looking on our schedule as we scheduled our non-conference, Louisiana Tech really commanded a lot of our respect. They are a good program. They win a ton of games. They got a lot of experience, and I feel like they’re going to have a terrific season.”
Indiana led by as many as 23 points in the first half and jumped to a 52-36 halftime lead. The second half was more of a struggle, as Indiana had issues reading Louisiana Tech’s switching defenses. While junior guard Al Durham scored 18 points and senior guard Devonte Green had 16 points, the duo combined for nine of IU’s 18 turnovers.
Lousiana Tech came into the game forcing 18.4 turnovers per game, while Indiana, in its first four games, ranked 30th nationally in turnover percentage at 15.4 percent. IU was able to counter that somewhat by scoring 20 points off 20 Louisiana Tech turnovers.
Still, Miller was not pleased with IU’s decision making with the ball in the second half.
“Second half, it was embarrassing, really, the way we took care of the basketball,” Miller said. “We weren’t able to get the game the right way as we moved it and shared it.”
Louisiana Tech cut Indiana’s lead to 65-55 on a driving layup by guard Derric Jean with 9:34 left. But the Hoosiers were able to answer, first with an inside basket by Brunk, then a pretty three-point play by Jackson-Davis on a reverse layup along the baseline to put IU back up 70-55 with 8:30 left.
“We've got trust in our post players,” Durham said. “I feel like once we get it in, they're good to either pass it out or score. And I feel like once we pass it in we gotta trust in them to do either, or make a great decision out of the post.”
From there, Indiana was able to grind the game out at the free-throw line. The Hoosiers made 28 of 38 attempts (73.7 percent), compared to 9-of-15 (60 percent) for Louisiana Tech. Jackson-Davis went 11-of-13 from the line.
That helped Indiana overcome its second-half turnover and perimeter shooting woes. After going 6-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half, the Hoosiers were 0-for-6 in the second half.
“We're not going to win game after game after game by shooting 3s,” Miller said. “We're going to win games by not turning it over. We're going to win games by drawing fouls. And we're going to win games by rebounding, period.”
Early on, Indiana was cruising. The Hoosiers made 10 of their first 14 shot attempts and four of their first six shots from the 3-point line. A driving layup from Durham gave the Hoosiers an early 39-16 lead.
“We wanted to set the tone early,” Durham said. “That’s what we did, and we have to set the tone through the whole game.”
But some breakdowns in defending the 3-point line allowed Louisiana Tech to cut into Indiana’s lead before the end of the half. Louisiana Tech shot 6-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half, as 3-pointers from Amorie Archibald, Jean, Isaiah Crawford and DaQuan Bracey in the final 4:39 of the first half cut IU’s lead to 52-36 at halftime.
“At the end of the first half, we got very sloppy transition defense wise,” Miller said. “Defense in general, and I thought at the end of the first half we didn’t play as well.”
Archibald led Louisiana Tech (4-2) with 21 points.
Durham said despite the win, the Hoosiers have to maintain intensity for both halves in order to be ready as the schedule toughens in the coming weeks.
“We have to reel it and not have a half like that again,” Durham said.
Indiana played without sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee. Miller said Phinisee is dealing with a variety of injury issues, including his abdomen and ribs.
“We're hoping maybe by the middle of this week, Wednesday or Thursday, he's back with us here on the court,” Miller said. “If that's not the case, we'll keep going with it. He's just had one of those unique runs, man, where he's missed games not for one issue. He's missed games on a number of issues. It's not his time right now.”
