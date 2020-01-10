BLOOMINGTON – Indiana promoted from within to replace Kalen DeBoer, naming tight ends coach Nick Sheridan as its new offensive coordinator on Friday.
The move was about continuity for the Hoosiers. Indiana coach Tom Allen had expressed a desire to keep DeBoer’s system and terminology after IU posted the second-ranked passing offense (302.4 yards per game) and third-ranked total offense (432.8) in the Big Ten in 2019. Sheridan, who worked closely with DeBoer throughout his one season in Bloomington, will be tasked to build off DeBoer’s success with a similar offense.
"Nick is one of the bright, young offensive minds in our game," Allen said. "I have the absolute confidence that he is prepared to keep the continuity in our offensive system and allow us to build off of the success we had in 2019."
Sheridan arrived at IU in 2017 as quarterbacks coach before being moved to tight end coach when DeBoer took over as both the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in 2019. DeBoer, who left Frenso State to come to IU as offensive coordinator, returned to Fresno State to take over as head coach last month.
"Working alongside Nick was a big reason why our offense had success last year," DeBoer said. “He is able to see the big picture, but he is also very detail oriented. Nick was able to excel in so many different roles, not just as a position coach but managing the game, continuing to push ideas in the game plan and providing thoughts and direction throughout the course of a game.”
This past season, Sheridan was instrumental in the success of IU tight end Peyton Hendershot, who set a school record for receiving yards in a season, with 622 yards and four TDs on 52 catches.
"I'm extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity," Sheridan said.
A former quarterback at Michigan, the 31-year-old Sheridan began his college coaching career at Western Kentucky before moving on to USF. He was a graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2014-16, where he worked closely with former UT quarterback Joshua Dobbs. An All-SEC selection, Dobbs became only the third QB in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing TDs in multiple seasons, joining Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott.
"Coach Sheridan was made to be an offensive coordinator," Dobbs said. "From playing quarterback at Michigan to developing me into an NFL QB during our time together at Tennessee, Coach Sheridan brings a unique and creative approach to coordinating an offense. The same passion that he has for the game of football is the same passion that he has for each player in his room.”
At Indiana, Sheridan will have three promising quarterbacks to work with in redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr., sophomore Jack Tuttle and senior Peyton Ramsey, should Ramsey decide not to leave IU as a graduate transfer.
In other coaching moves, IU elevated running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach while naming receivers coach Grant Heard as co-offensive coordinator.
