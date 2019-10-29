BLOOMINGTON — Indiana showed fans in its exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, even with some key backcourt players out, it intends to push the ball more to create opportunities to get to the foul line.
Junior forward Justin Smith led five players in double figures with 18 points, and the Hoosiers overcame some early offensive doldrums to pull away in the second half and beat Division II Gannon 84-54.
The Hoosiers played without senior guard Devonte Green (hamstring) and junior guard Al Durham (knee), who were nursing injuries. Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee (abdomen) made a surprise return but was limited to just 13 minutes after returning to practice for the first time in close to a month Monday.
Freshman Armaan Franklin started at point guard and had a strong all-around floor game, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes. Franklin’s fellow freshman classmate, McDonald’s All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in his Assembly Hall debut.
“Both of those guys are good young players,” IU coach Archie Miller said. “They are going to add a lot of value here. They are going to add value. And you are looking at them and you are mad at them and you are kind of getting frustrated with them and you are saying to yourself, you never probably really imagined that Armaan was going to play 35 minutes tonight.
“You thrust those guys in there, they get their feet wet, and the next thing you know, they grow up right before your eyes.”
Franklin started with sophomore guard Damezi Anderson, Smith, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and center Joey Brunk. Anderson scored seven of his 10 points in the first half, while junior forward Race Thompson chipped in with 10 points off the bench.
Miller said the starting lineup earned it through 21 practices, but starting lineups could change from night to night.
Smith did his damage from the foul line, going 5-of-5 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. After missing 19 free throws in a closed scrimmage against Marquette, IU was better from the line against Gannon, shooting 70 percent (21-of-30).
Miller was pleased IU made 24 trips to the line in the second half after making just six trips in the first half
“In the second half, the ball movement was way better,” Miller said. “We had a lot of different guys touching it, moving it, and we were able to establish what we aspire to be which is a team that can get fouled and a team that can play with a lot of different guys out there together.”
Indiana jumped ahead 22-12 early but trailed 29-28 with 2:11 left in the first half when guard Matt Johnson scored an inside basket. Miller called timeout, and the Hoosiers closed the half on a 9-0 run. After inside baskets from Brunk and Smith, Phinisee sank a 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws after being fouled with 3.9 seconds left in the half, putting the Hoosiers up 37-29 at halftime.
Asked about his message during the timeout, Miller responded: “It probably had to start and stop with playing hard and playing smart.”
The Hoosiers then started the second half on a 16-7 run, going up 53-36 on a Franklin 3-pointer to start to break the game open.
“The first half was definitely awkward,” Smith said, “A lot of different lineups, just seeing what the game atmosphere is like and once we got settled down into halftime, we really got into our groove and got it going, and then everything started clicking from there.”
