Indiana and Purdue are both graduating student-athletes at a higher percentage than their respective student bodies, according to the annual NCAA Graduation Success Report released Wednesday.
IU is graduating 91 percent of its student-athletes, above the school’s federal graduation rate of 69 percent. Purdue is graduating 86 percent of its athletes, above its FGR of 72 percent.
In men’s basketball, Indiana graduated 88 percent of its players, above the national average of 83 percent. Football graduated 87 percent of its players, above the national average of 78 percent.
Seven IU sports programs had perfect 100 percent graduation rates -- men’s swimming, men’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s golf, women’s tennis, field hockey and softball.
For Purdue, 67 percent of its men’s basketball and 80 percent of its football players graduated. Purdue had six of its athletic programs score a perfect 100 percent graduation rate – men’s golf, men’s swimming, women’s swimming, women’s golf, volleyball and softball.
The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2009-10 to 2012-13.
