CHICAGO — Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been cleared for full-contact practices for fall camp, head coach Tom Allen confirmed Thursday.
Penix, a four-star quarterback recruit from Tampa who flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Indiana during the recruiting process, appeared in three games for the Hoosiers before suffering a torn ACL against Penn State. In the three games, Penix passed for 219 yards and one TD and rushed seven times for 45 yards.
“He won’t be getting hit much. None of the quarterbacks will during fall camp,” Allen said at Big Ten Football Media Days. “But he’ll be cleared and he’s had a really good summer, as all those guys have.”
Penix will compete for the starting quarterback job with incumbent Peyton Ramsey and Jack Tuttle, a transfer from Utah who took part in spring drills. Allen would like to make the decision on a starting quarterback the week before IU’s opener on Aug. 31 against Ball State.
“Peyton Ramsey is the returning starter,” Allen said. “He’s the guy they’ve got to beat out. He’s earned that, and I have a ton of respect for him.”
