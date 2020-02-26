DALEVILLE — Chalk up another accomplishment for the Shondell family.
The Shondell name is one of the most well-known in volleyball. It started with Dr. Don Shondell, who founded Ball State’s men’s volleyball program in 1964 and went on to become the second-winningest coach in NCAA men’s volleyball history with 769 wins, trailing only UCLA’s Al Scates.
Don’s sons -- Dave, John and Steve -- all followed in their father’s footsteps and grew up to coach volleyball.
Dave played volleyball for Don at Ball State and served as his assistant in 1980-81, but his head coaching journey started in 1981 as the head of Daleville’s volleyball team. Dave built Daleville into a contender in what was a single-class system at the time.
Dave’s eight years at the helm included three sectional runner-ups, and his tenure was capped with three straight sectional titles. Over his eight years with Daleville, Dave compiled a 161-66 record, giving him the highest winning percentage of any coach in the school’s history.
Now coaching a Purdue team that is a consistent fixture in the NCAA Tournament, Shondell returned Friday to Daleville and was honored as one of the eight individual inductees into Daleville’s Hall of Fame.
“It’s really special. I owe a lot of who I am to this community,” Dave said. “I spent my first eight years out of college here, and it’s kind of where you’re shaped and molded. I was lucky to get a job in a community that really cared about athletics.”
Shondell’s 1987 and 1988 volleyball teams were also honored Friday.
The 1988 team finished 33-4 with a sectional championship. The 1987 team went 32-5 and finished as a runner-up in the Anderson Regional to eventual state champion, Muncie Burris, coached by Steve.
That 1988 team was the first Daleville team to beat Burris in volleyball. At the time of the single-class system, for Burris and Daleville to hold No. 1 and No. 2 rankings, respectively, and get to face off with two Shondell brothers coaching, it filled the 1980s with special memories for the Shondell family.
“Two schools under 200 students ranked 1 and 2. The year we came out here and played, they brought all the portable bleachers out and had every elementary student in the entire school — they had to come to that match because he was the elementary P.E. teacher, so they were all there. I mean, the place was sold out,” Steve said. “... My younger brother, John, and my dad were calling the lines for the match, and to this day, Dave is still hot about one of the calls that Dad made late in that match, one that was really close in one of those games.
“I think he’s probably forgiven him by now since he’s in the Big Ten.”
Despite the great memories of two of the top volleyball programs in the state facing each other year in and year out, Steve never liked facing Dave. In fact, Steve admits he hated it even though the on-court product was always something to behold.
“They were always really, really great matches, particularly for the media, spectators and teams, but I don’t think he and I really ever enjoyed coaching against each other,” Steve said.
When it came to his teams, Dave wasn’t afraid to try new things. Daleville’s team was shorter, so instead of using three blockers at the net, he put two players at the net to block and put an extra player behind, essentially creating a libero of sorts.
Sometimes, Dave’s players even had an unconventional way of getting his methods to work. While speaking at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, former player Erin Halbert recalled a story about when Teresa Groves was hitting too softly in practice. Dave wanted her to pick up the intensity. All of a sudden, Groves started punishing each ball she hit.
“I think it was the hardest I’d ever seen her hit,” Halbert said. “And, finally, he brings us in and we huddle up and he said, ‘So, what was the difference? What made you hit harder?' And she looked him straight in the eye and said, ‘I just pretended the ball was your face.’ And we all thought we were going to be running until midnight.”
Dave knew how to get through to his players and turn programs into winners. After his time at Daleville, he took over as the head coach of Muncie Central and won four state championships in 13 years. At Purdue, Dave's teams have made 14 NCAA Tournaments in 17 years and have won 20 or more games 12 times. Dave was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2011. Despite all of the accolades he’s collected since his time with the Broncos, he never forgets where it all started.
“You may think that because I’m at Purdue, this doesn’t mean anything to me,” Dave said in front of the crowd at Friday’s induction ceremony. “You’d be wrong. This means a lot to me, to be back here today with my dad, my wife and my family. It means a lot to me.”
