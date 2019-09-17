BLOOMINGTON — Indiana has set an expectation for its defense to create turnovers early and often in games.
Last season, IU led the Big Ten in turnovers forced per game (2.2) while being tied for second with Northwestern in total takeaways (26). Iowa, with 27 takeaways, was the only team in the league to force more turnovers.
Turnovers have been harder to come by for the IU defense so far this season. The Hoosiers have only two turnovers in three games and had its string of 19 straight games with at least one takeaway snapped when it recorded none in a 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois.
“It’s not good enough,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “It’s not our standard.”
Both of Indiana’s turnovers have come in the fourth quarter. One was critical, an interception by sophomore cornerback Jaylin Williams with 1:14 left that thwarted any last chance of a comeback in IU’s 34-24 win over Ball State. The second wasn’t as impactful. IU was down 51-10 in the fourth quarter against Ohio State when defensive back Juwan Burgess forced a fumble fellow defensive back Khalil Bryant recovered.
“We definitely expected more,” IU junior cornerback Raheem Layne said. “We’ll start to get more. We’ve just got to emphasize it more in practice, everything comes down to practice. You’ve got to practice harder.”
Layne had a chance for an interception early in the first quarter against Ohio State, but a ball that deflected off the hands of Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave caromed off Layne’s arms as well.
“There’s no excuse,” Layne said. “I’ve got to make that play.”
Indiana sophomore defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald, who had a team-high six takeaways last season, said forcing turnovers comes down to a mindset.
“Just being a ballhawk,” Fitzgerald said. “Whenever the ball is in the air, you’ve got to go up there. You have the same right as the wide receiver as to the ball when the ball is thrown. So just being aggressive, having that mindset, every ball that’s thrown is yours.”
Fitzgerald feels like the takeaways will come once IU starts executing better on defense. Missed tackles also have been an issue early in the season for the Hoosiers
“If we just do our jobs and execute, the takeaways will come,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve just got to play with more violence and fly around to the ball more.”
More opportunities could come Saturday when the Hoosiers host Connecticut, a team that has thrown three interceptions and lost two fumbles in its first two games. Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said turnover drills will continue to be emphasized in practice.
“We have to be unwavering in our standard and the way we preach those things,” Wommack said. “Over the years, we’ve always seemed to be one of the top teams in the country that gets takeaways, but I can’t sit here and say it comes on this one or that one. You don’t know when the opportunity comes, but you play with a violent effort and an attacking style of defense, you create more takeaways. That’s certainly what we want to accomplish.”
