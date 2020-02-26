BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was at a crossroads earlier this month, when Purdue spoiled Bobby Knight’s return to Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall with a 74-62 win.
IU’s sixth straight loss to the rival Boilermakers didn’t sit well with fans who expected more focus and effort, the kind Knight demanded from the Hoosiers in leading them to three national titles and five Final Four appearances.
From that low point, IU has won three of its last four games, while reeling Purdue has dropped four straight. If there’s an opportune time for IU to end the streak, it could be Thursday night in the rematch between the rivals at Mackey Arena (7 p.m., FS1).
“Every time we play an opponent, or Purdue especially, we come in with a chip on our shoulder,” Indiana senior guard Devonte Green said. “Probably a little bit of emotion behind it because of the past games over the years.”
Indiana hasn’t beaten Purdue since a 77-73 win Feb. 20, 2016 at Assembly Hall and hasn’t won in Mackey Arena since routing the Boilermakers 97-60 on Jan. 30, 2013. Indiana coach Archie Miller admitted effort was part of the problem in the first meeting against Purdue. The Boilermakers outrebounded IU 29-28 and outscored the Hoosiers 17-11 in points off turnovers.
“You look at it, and you say we didn't bring it that day,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We need to be much better obviously on the road, and as you head into their place, they are very good at home.”
Miller said the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) also weren’t disciplined enough defensively in the first matchup, a game in which Purdue shot 48.1 percent from the field and 50 percent (8-of-16) from 3-point range.
“They run precision offense, whether it's set plays or whether it's their motion,” Miller said. “Their guys do a great job of cutting and screening, and I think they are even running more motion right now than they were the first time that we played them. In our game, I didn't think we were very good in terms of the effort that we gave defensively on the ball, and I didn't think we were very good in our attention to detail in terms of chasing guys mid-off, hand-offs.”
Another factor for IU in the rematch could be the recent improved, physical play off the bench from sophomore forward Race Thompson, who will add another big body inside to match up with Purdue center Matt Haarms and forward Trevion Williams. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Thompson is averaging 8.5 points and 7 rebounds over his last two games.
“Purdue, the first time we played them may have been Race's first time back (from a leg injury), and he wasn't 100 percent coming back at that time, and he wasn't as effective as he's been in some of these other contests that we've played,” Miller said. “I think everyone has seen the value of Race's physicality. He brings a per minute play and he's probably per minute played, our best rebounder.”
Purdue (14-14, 7-10), coming off a 71-63 home loss to Michigan, is in need of a win to keep its fading NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Indiana has put together a strong resume with five wins over nationally ranked teams (Florida State, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State) at home, but is 2-6 on the road. Another road win Thursday night could cement a tourney berth.
“We have a lot on the line, along with everybody else,” Miller said. “We are playing at an exciting time of year with a lot to play for. You want to go out there and play and not think a lot and give what you have. For us, being smarter working on our practices to become a better team and at the end of the day really honing in on that effort and that attitude, I think that's been a good thing for us here recently.”
GREEN ADAPTING TO ROLE
Green has had inconsistent stretches throughout his four-year IU career. Of late, though, Green appears to be adapting to his sixth-man role. Green has made 14 3-pointers off the bench over his last four games, averaging 12.8 points and shooting 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from 3-point range in that span.
“Three of the last four games he's been there for us,” Miller said.
For Green, who has started 30 career games, the role off the bench has been an adjustment.
“I control what I can control, and I mean, coming off the bench sometimes, I come in hitting and sometimes I don't come in hitting and when I don't, I'm instructed to do other things,” Green said. “So I just follow the road that I'm given, and sometimes that role can be inconsistent.”
IU has relied heavily on its frontcourt for production, with freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leading IU in scoring (14.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.1 rpg). Junior forward Justin Smith is second on IU in scoring at 10.7 ppg, followed by Green at 10.6.
“Basketball is a game of rhythm, and it's not always easy finding your rhythm,” Green said. “I mean, when I do, it goes a lot better for me and for us as a team, but I think all of our guards have this problem finding a rhythm, and it's not like we have a ton of plays called to get in that rhythm. We have to find our rhythm for the time that we're on the floor.”
IU LANDS 5-STAR COMMITMENT
The Hoosiers landed a five-star commitment from the 2021 class, as point guard Khristian Lander posted on social media late Tuesday night he plans to attend IU.
Lander chose IU over Louisville, Memphis and Michigan and hasn’t ruled out signing a letter of intent in April and reclassifying for 2020. Lander’s two former AAU teammates for Indy Elite, guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway, are Class of 2020 IU signees.
From F.P. Reitz High in Evansville, the 6-foot-2 Lander is the 12th-ranked player in the nation per ESPN.com’s top-100 player ratings in the 2021 class, due to his elite quickness with the ball in his hands. A scoring point guard, Lander averaged 18.3 points and 3.2 assists in his first two seasons at Reitz.
