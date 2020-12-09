BLOOMINGTON – Lacking the football tradition of say, Ohio State, Indiana is in the midst of fighting for national respect.
Call the Hoosiers the Rodney Dangerfield of college football at this point. Despite a win on the road over last week’s CFP No. 16 -- Wisconsin -- Indiana stayed at No. 12 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.
That leaves IU on the outside looking in when it comes to consideration for a New Year’s Six Bowl, such as the Peach, Orange and Fiesta bowls.
College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair Gary Barta, who has Big Ten ties as Iowa’s athletic director, explained the reason for IU staying at No. 12 in the CFP rankings on Tuesday night.
“The committee has really thought highly of Indiana,” Barta said. “They only have one loss, and that's to Ohio State. They started off slow in that game but came back. Their defense has been strong. And then you always wonder when a team loses their leader, their quarterback, how will a team react to that, when they lost Michael Penix but Jack Tuttle came in and really did a nice job. The committee feels good about Indiana. They are 6-1 now.
“When you look at some of the people that we compare around them, they don't have any top-25 wins and none of their wins are against a team with a winning record. So that certainly was considered as one of the variables.”
That statement is not entirely accurate, as Wisconsin remained in the AP Top 25 at No. 25 this week (though fell out of the CFP Top 25). Indiana is 3-1 against ranked teams, but two of the other teams the Hoosiers beat when they were ranked, Penn State and Michigan, have struggled since. Penn State is 2-5, while Michigan is 2-4 and has not played its final two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
The immediate concern for Indiana (6-1) is the health of its players after football activities were put on pause due to a rise of COVID-19 positive tests within the program. Purdue is having its own issues with COVID-19 as well and did not practice Tuesday, putting the status of Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket game between IU and Purdue at Memorial Stadium highly in doubt.
Some Indiana football players and coaches reacted on Twitter on Tuesday night shortly after the CFP ranking was announced:
“Talking about impressive wins acting like we didn’t just beat a top-20 team on the road,” Indiana offensive lineman Dylan Powell tweeted.
“Earmuffs and Blinders!!!!!!!!!!! #LEO #RELENTLESS,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen tweeted.
“Just tell us when and where, #LEO,” Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden tweeted.
