BLOOMINGTON — For the second straight season, Indiana's men's basketball team will have a chance to face off against the national champion.
Indiana was announced as part of the four-team field in the 2023 Empire Classic to take place at New York's Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20. Newly crowned national champion Connecticut is also part of the field, though it's not guaranteed Indiana will face the Huskies.
Louisville and Texas comprise the rest of the field.
The tournament is sponsored by Continental Tire and benefits the Wounded Warrior project.
Semifinal matchups, television coverage and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced in the future.
Indiana encourages fans to sign up for alerts on Gazelle Ticket Updates and follow the Empire Classic on Twitter and Instagram to be the first to receive updates on these details.
Indiana is coming off of a 23-12 season, though it will not have leading scorers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino next season. The field it faces is daunting.
Connecticut won the national championship in style Monday night, pulling away from San Diego State to earn a 76-59 victory. Indiana's most recent appearance at Madison Square Garden was against the Huskies, a 57-54 victory during the 2019-20 season. The Huskies are also playing in the Maui Invitational shortly after the conclusion of the Empire Classic.
Like Indiana, UConn (31-8) will likely lose its two top players. Guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo are widely expected to turn pro.
Texas was an Elite Eight team in 2023, falling to Miami in the regional final, the same Hurricanes who eliminated the Hoosiers in the second round of the tournament. The Longhorns likely lose six seniors from their 29-9 team.
Louisville, on the other hand, had a historically bad season in Kenny Payne's first year in charge of the Cardinals. The proud Louisville program endured a 4-28 season, but is hoping an influx of transfers and a bit of stability turn its fate around in 2023-24.
Indiana last played Texas in the 2020 Maui Invitational, which was played in Asheville, North Carolina, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Longhorns won 66-44. Indiana last played Louisville in 2018 and won 68-67 at home.
The Hoosiers are 11-9 all time against the Cardinals, 1-2 against the Longhorns and 4-6 against the Huskies.
This will mark the program’s second appearance in the Empire Classic. Indiana defeated Washington, 102-84, in the opening round of the 2013 Empire Classic before falling to Connecticut, 59-58, in the title game.
Indiana holds a record of 14-12 all time in games played at MSG.
Indiana did not play in a non-conference tournament in the 2022-23 season, opting instead to play a one-off game against Arizona at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Indiana did play defending national champion Kansas in Lawrence in December, falling 84-62. That was a home-and-home series as the Jayhawks will play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the coming season.
The Empire Classic will mark a homecoming for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, who was the head coach of the New York Knicks from 2012-14.
Woodson was selected 12th overall in the 1980 NBA Draft by the Knicks and played with the franchise from 1980-81. He also served two stints as an assistant coach with the Knicks from 2011-12 and 2020-21.
The remainder of Indiana's schedule will be determined as the offseason goes along. The Big Ten schedule is typically announced in early September.