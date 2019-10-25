Indiana will get the first of five cracks at becoming bowl eligible in a raucous atmosphere Saturday at a one-time college football power.
Off to their best start since 2007, the Hoosiers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are seeking their third straight win at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), a program still rebuilding under second-year coach Scott Frost.
While Nebraska isn’t the national power it was in the 1980s and ‘90s under Tom Osborne, IU will still have to contend with a sellout crowd of 90,000 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., and the weight of expectations of being a win away from a bowl berth for the first time since 2016.
For IU football coach Tom Allen, the plan this week has been getting his team to focus on the process, rather than the result.
“John Wooden said it best,” Allen said of the Martinsville native and iconic UCLA coach. “He was so way ahead of his time of that whole concept, just being able to be so process driven.”
Both teams enter the game with question marks at quarterback. Nebraska sophomore starter Adrian Martinez will be a game-time decision with a knee injury, while Indiana redshirt freshman starter Michael Penix Jr. will be a game-time decision after being knocked out of the Maryland game last week with an undisclosed injury. Allen said Penix has practiced this week.
Indiana prepared for two quarterbacks last week against Maryland, not knowing whether Tyrrell Pigrome or Josh Jackson would start for the Terrapins. Pigrome started, completing 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“I do think when the system is going to stay consistent with whoever is in there, it’s not as big of a variable,” Allen said. “Obviously, Martinez is a special talent, a special player and has been a tribute to that for a reason. He has a tremendous skillset. He’s obviously the guy that you expect to play, but if he doesn’t, I don’t see their system changing.”
Another factor will be the crowd. The Huskers (4-3, 2-2) have sold out 372 straight games, a streak that dates back to 1962. Another sellout is expected Saturday. Allen has piped in crowd noise in practice all week and even had speakers blasting inside for IU’s first team meeting Monday to prepare for Nebraska.
“There’s no doubt the crowd has an impact, mostly on those third downs when our offense is on the field. That’s when it becomes probably the biggest variable,” Allen said.
Indiana players are aware of what’s at stake but are trying to shield bowl thoughts from their minds. Allen made not just making a bowl game but winning a bowl game a goal when the season began.
“It’s big, but I’m really focused more on getting the next win,” IU senior receiver Nick Westbrook said. “I’m not really thinking about that. It would be great, yeah, and that’s our plan is to get this next win, and if that makes us bowl eligible, awesome. But it’s about this next win and focusing on Nebraska.”
WUERFFEL TROPHY
Westbrook was named a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy on Friday, an award given to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Westbrook’s community service activity includes being involved with Everybody Plays — a sports program created by IU soccer player Allison Jorden and supported by the IU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the IU Excellence Academy. The new program offers sports-themed events for athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities, creating a chance for them to interact and learn from current IU student-athletes.
Westbrook also has volunteered with the Riley Children’s Hospital, worked with Camp Riley and participated in Change The Play, where Riley Health is partnered with Andrew Luck to bring kids together to tackle childhood nutrition and health.
