BLOOMINGTON — In its first seven games, the Indiana men's basketball team was nothing if not definable.
In that 7-0 start, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was an unsolvable puzzle for opponents in the paint, no matter what defense they implemented to try to stop him, averaging 19.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.
When Jackson-Davis ran into trouble, the Hoosiers could count on production from deep down their roster. The bench was often as productive, if not more productive, than the starters.
The Hoosiers had also outrebounded every team they had played.
Then, in a flash, it all disappeared in one forgettable Saturday trip to New Jersey.
Rutgers shut down Jackson-Davis (13 points), and every other Hoosier not named Miller Kopp. They out-rebounded Indiana. And when the game could have tipped one way or the other, the Scarlet Knights were more assertive in a 63-48 win that knocked Indiana from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Indiana, now No. 14 in the Associated Press poll, a four-spot drop, will try to re-group at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday as Nebraska visits for the Hoosiers' first Big Ten Conference home game.
One loss does not a season make, but the lost weekend in New Jersey was a painful reminder to Indiana fans of what it was like last season. Indiana wavered from high highs to low lows and finished 9-11 in the Big Ten.
No one at Indiana wants a repeat of that, especially given the expectations heaped upon the Hoosiers as preseason Big Ten favorites.
What bothered Indiana coach Mike Woodson on Saturday is that the Hoosiers were "out-toughed" by the Scarlet Knights.
"That was more glaring to me than anything," he said Tuesday.
"It ain't magical. I don't know if you guys have ever played sports, you've just got to work them and display it on the floor, display it like we did in the (North) Carolina game," Woodson added, referencing a 77-65 Indiana win Nov. 30.
"If you look at that game and you say, well, who was the toughest in that game, you're going to say Indiana was the toughest team. They got 50/50 balls, they defended the (expletive) out of Carolina. It wasn't that way against Rutgers; they were the toughest team," Woodson continued.
It was a bizarre performance at Rutgers. Indiana scored only 14 points in the paint after averaging 47.4 there going into the game.
Rutgers had a 30-24 edge on the boards. Take away Kopp's 21 points, and the rest of the Hoosiers scored only 27 and converted just 9 of 44 from the field.
Kopp was asked how the Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1) could bring their toughness to bear on the court.
"We have it in us. We wouldn't be here right now and be in the position we are right now if we didn't have toughness. The fact that we got out-toughed in one game doesn't mean it's not there," he replied.
On paper, Indiana should handle a Nebraska team picked to finish last in the preseason media poll. But the Cornhuskers haven't been the pushovers prognosticators thought they might be.
Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) has won three of its last four, including a 63-53 signature win at in-state rival Creighton on Sunday. The Bluejays were ranked No. 7 at the time.
The Huskers' revival dovetails with the Nov. 25 return of forward Derrick Walker after undisclosed health problems.
Walker averaged 9.5 points last season but has raised his game significantly. He's averaged 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds and has converted 73% of his shots since he returned.
"He helps them a lot. They run a lot of offense through him. There's a lot of new guys on their roster, but they do some of the same stuff offensively," Kopp said.
One "new guy" is guard Sam Griesel, a transfer from North Dakota State. He's averaged 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds and has given the Huskers an inside-outside dimension as they spread four on the perimeter in the hunt for open shots and driving lanes.