BLOOMINGTON – The transfer portal has transformed how college basketball recruiting works. Portal season, which runs in earnest from the conclusion of the season to early May, has become as important, if not more so, than the traditional high school recruiting periods.
Indiana has come through the portal with some bruises. The Hoosiers bolstered their frontcourt but still need help in the backcourt. Indiana lost guard Tamar Bates (to Missouri) and forward Jordan Geronimo (to Maryland), but the most significant losses weren’t portal related.
The Hoosiers have two scholarships open. Indiana could use a lot more shooting help. Experienced shooters are thin on the ground, with Trey Galloway the only semi-proven shooter on the roster.
Help should come in the form of an older and wiser C.J. Gunn as well as incoming freshmen Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, but the Hoosiers could use more shooters.
Of course, recruiting isn’t just about the present needs. Here’s a summary of Indiana’s current state of play as well as players it’s looking at moving forward:
TRANSFER PORTAL
Indiana has used the portal to fortify its frontcourt.
Former Oregon center Kel’El Ware is the main prize so far. Though he averaged just 6.6 points and started only four games with the Ducks, the 7-foot Arkansas native was one of the highest-touted recruits in 2022, being a McDonald’s All-American and ranked among the top recruits in his class.
Indiana obviously hopes he can fill the big gap left by Trayce Jackson-Davis. Similarly, former Ball State center Payton Sparks, who committed to transfer in March, will be called upon to do the same.
Sparks averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds in two seasons with Ball State. The 6-9 Winchester native has experience being the main man in the paint.
Last week, Indiana added its third portal addition, former Miami (Florida) forward Anthony Walker. A fifth-year transfer, Walker averaged 4.9 points in four seasons with the Hurricanes, making 19 starts in 125 games.
Though the 6-9 Walker saw his rebounding numbers dip in 2023 (2.5 in 2022 to 1.2 in 2023), he’ll give Indiana an experienced option off the bench.
What the portal hasn’t brought Indiana is 3-point help, either from a guard or from a stretch big, though it is hoped Ware, who shot 27.3% from 3-point range for Oregon, can help a bit in the latter regard.
Indiana did not reel in targets like Harvard’s Chris Ledlum, Towson’s Nick Timberlake or Northern Colorado’s Dalton Knecht.
However, the portal remains open until May 11, and players are still entering. The most intriguing shooter Indiana is currently connected with is Penn guard Jordan Dingle, the reigning Ivy League Player of the Year, who averaged 23.4 points and who shot 35.6% for the Quakers in 2023.
So far, Washington is the only other school known to be interested, but Dingle — the second-leading scorer in college basketball in 2023 — is expected to have many suitors.
INCOMING FRESHMEN?
While it’s very late in the game for Class of 2023 players, there are some still out there — and Indiana is involved with one of the best available talents.
Indiana is one of several schools in the race to get forward Mackenze Mgbako to sign on the dotted line. The one-time Duke signee is considered to be a top-10 prospect in his class. He would fill Indiana’s need for a stretch forward as he has outside shooting skill.
FUTURE CLASSES
Indiana got encouraging news Tuesday when Class of 2024 guard Jonathan Powell listed Indiana among his six finalists, along with Michigan State, Xavier, Ohio State, Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Powell is the teammate of incoming Indiana guard Gabe Cupps at Centerville High School in the Dayton, Ohio, area.
Powell is one of 37 known offers Indiana has out to recruits in the Class of 2024 and 2025, according to verbalcommits.com.
Among Class of 2024 recruits, Indiana has almost no in-state targets. Kokomo 7-foot center Flory Bidunga is highly sought, but Bidunga has quite a few suitors.
The Maryland/DC region and Georgia have been where the highest amount of offers have been made.
Shooting guards Khani Rooths and Jaeden Mustaf, small forward Bryson Tucker and power forward Derik Queen are all Maryland-based players with Indiana offers.
Shooting guard Caleb Williams is from the District of Columbia and has an IU offer.
Indiana is in on Georgia-based shooting guards Dylan Harper and Gicarri Harris as well as power forwards Dennis Scott III and William Jobe.
The Class of 2025 targets have more of an Indiana flavor as Fishers point guard Jalen Haralson and Heritage Hills small forward Trent Sisley are in the Hoosiers’ frame.
Georgia is once again a heavy-target environment for IU, with shooting guard Akai Fleming, small forward Bryson Tiller, small forward Jacob Wilkins (son of NBA great Dominique Wilkins) and power forward Caleb Wilson all on Indiana’s radar.