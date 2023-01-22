BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen met the media prior to the men’s basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Michigan State.
While Trayce Jackson-Davis lit up the Hall with a 31-point effort in the Hoosiers’ win against the Spartans, Indiana football fans are excited about the addition of Jackson-Davis’ brother, Tayven, who has transferred from Tennessee to possibly be Indiana’s quarterback for the 2023 season.
Jackson announced his commitment last week. Indiana recruited Jackson out of Center Grove and finally got its man.
“What we liked about him was his athleticism. He's a long athlete, multi-sport guy, basketball, track, all three of those, and just felt like that he could create with his legs, with his arm. He's a tremendous leader,” Allen said.
Jackson played only two games for the Volunteers. He completed two passes in two attempts against Akron. Though he was battle-tested in Knoxville, Allen knew what he was getting into given the ties created during Jackson’s high school recruitment.
“We have a lot of close ties to their staff and know them well, which allows us to know him even better, the behind the scenes leadership piece that he brought and the confidence and the swagger that he brings to a room when he walks in there,” Allen noted.
“Those are things you're looking for in a quarterback, the ability to throw the football and run the football, has had dual effectiveness in high school and then you saw that even this past year playing the time that he played at Tennessee.”
Jackson joins a quarterback room that currently has freshmen Broc Lowry and Brendan Sorsby. Dexter Williams II, who started Indiana’s final two games before suffering a devastating knee injury in the season finale against Purdue, is also back but unlikely to play in 2023.
Allen doesn’t currently plan to add any other quarterbacks.
“We have had discussions about that, but that's one of those things that is a little challenging to do. Sounds great, being able to bring an older guy in to do all of that, but not sure how that's going to play itself out. Don't have plans to do that right now,” said Allen, who also said there would be a re-evaluation after spring ball was over.
RECRUITING CONTINUES
With football signing day around the corner Feb. 1, Allen gave a synapsis of what he feels the Hoosiers still need to bolster their roster.
“Some more depth on the defensive line would be a focus. Probably a guy or two in the secondary. We’ll probably go younger with that group. Potentially a wide receiver as well,” Allen said. “I would say we feel good about where we’re at on the offensive line. We could add an additional spot there to have some flexibility with that. Also, tight end would give us some flexibility.”
The transfer portal adds a dimension to all of it.
“It’s definitely a whole new world of opportunities that we have now for us to pick from that we have not had in the past,” Allen said.
INJURY UPDATES
Allen provided updates on the recovery of two Hoosiers who both suffered knee injuries in the 2022 season.
Besides Williams in the season finale, wide receiver Cam Camper tore his ACL in Indiana’s loss at Rutgers on Oct. 22.
“He's doing awesome. He's ahead of schedule -- doesn't surprise me at all. He's a worker,” Allen said of Camper. “He's disciplined. He's mentally and physically tough. He does everything you ask him to do, which I knew adds to your qualities before the injury then that's going to be how you're going to attack your rehab, similar to some guys in the past that have done a really, really good job with that, and I'm really, really proud of him for it."
Allen also had praise for Williams but made no promises of an earlier-than-expected return.
“Still don't know what the future holds in regards to the season. Obviously, initially, it was the diagnosis was that he would be out for the whole year. It would be a 12-month recovery, so there is opportunities maybe for that to increase a little bit. I just think time will tell,” Allen said.
RUZIK ON THE SCENE
Allen spoke in-depth about Steve Ruzik, who was brought in from Auburn to be Indiana’s director of recruiting. Ruzik’s role has been publicized in other media outlets as being a “general manager.”
Ruzik had been at North Carolina, Minnesota, Ole Miss and Chattanooga prior to being named to Allen’s staff.
“I like the fact he’s been at places a lot like us, some places not as much like us in the way we approach things, so you get a broad spectrum of ways of doing things from different conferences,” Allen said.
What else does Allen like?
“The creativity, forward-thinking, marketing mindset in recruiting. The maximization of technology with graphics and (being) where the players live, which is social media, connecting with them there and taking us to a new level in that regard,” he said.
OFFENSIVE LINE AND THE PORTAL
New Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad also spoke with the media. With Indiana still in the middle of its recruiting cycle, Bostad mentioned how much the transfer portal has affected the offensive line, a unit that has always been built on continuity and experience.
“I don’t know if there’s many guys left like me who recruited a class, maybe redshirted them, and then you brought that class up. Maybe if they’re good, they’re playing substantially by their sophomore year … those days are gone,” Bostad said.
Bostad, who came to Indiana from Wisconsin, still wants to try to build a line the traditional way, even if the headwinds in college athletics will make that difficult.
“My ideal plan is that I want high school guys. I want to develop and teach them. Is that possible to do? We’re going to try,” Bostad said. “It takes time for guys to get to know each other, grow with each other and trust each other. It’s going to be hard.”