Back in 2019, Indiana football began its rise under head coach Tom Allen. The Hoosiers went 8-5, setting the table for the 6-2 pandemic-shortened season that came in 2020.
Ever since then, Indiana has been trying to get its mojo back. The Hoosiers were a combined 6-18 in the two seasons since.
Allen has been trying to find the way back for the Hoosiers. To that end, he made a new hire and decided to change philosophy going into 2023.
Matt Guerrieri was announced as Indiana's new co-defensive coordinator Friday, sharing the role with Chad Wilt. As part of his new role, Guerrieri will call defensive plays, a responsibility he assumes from Allen himself.
"The situation is the way that I would like for this to be organized. Really I want to follow the pattern we used in 2019," Allen said in a press conference prior to Indiana's men's basketball game against Illinois on Saturday. "Coach Guerrieri will be calling the defense, much like Coach (Kane) Wommack (former defensive coordinator in 2019-20) did. And I will be heavily involved, but he will be the play-caller on game day. That way it will allow me to be a better head football coach to this team.
"With everything that we have and the dynamics of college football today, I really feel like that's the best direction to go but had to have the right person for that particular role."
Guerrieri comes to Indiana from Ohio State's staff, where he spent one season. Most of Guerrieri's career was spent at Duke, where he had various roles from 2012-21, including four years as the Blue Devils' defensive coordinator.
Being a co-defensive coordinator obviously requires some relationship building with Wilt. Guerrieri is not blind to that reality.
"Chad Wilt to me has completely impressed me with open arms, welcoming me here, who he is as a man, the conversations we've had one-on-one and collectively as a defense so far," Guerrieri said. "I'm a continuous learner, so I want to learn from what Chad Wilt knows and can implement into what Coach Allen has already started defensively here for a long period of time."
Guerrieri also explained his own defensive philosophies.
"It aligns directly with Coach Allen's. We've been a base 4-2-5 for a number of years. I've played in numerous different — I played in the 3-4 defense. I've been in a 4-3 and a 3-3-5 and 4-2-5," Guerrieri explained. "I think it goes to, from a philosophy standpoint, Coach Allen would say tackling, takeaways and effort. Those are the three pillars of who we are. That's not going to change."
Indiana's defense gave up 448 yards per game in 2022, including 174.7 on the ground. The Hoosiers have question marks, but Guerrieri likes the talent he has at his disposal.
"I think this is a hungry football team. I think that there's a good mix of veteran and youth on that side of the ball. There's a good mix of guys that have been here and some transfer portal additions. My blink reaction is I've been impressed," Guerrieri said.
Indiana begins spring practice March 4 with the spring game on April 15.