BLOOMINGTON – Part of the fun of watching No. 11 Indiana is wondering which Hoosier is going to show the best side of himself.
On Friday, Tamar Bates stepped into that spotlight. Bates scored 22 points off the bench as Indiana dispatched Jackson State 90-51 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Bates added four assists and two rebounds as he converted 8-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
It was a good day … made better by the fact he was joined by his infant daughter Leilani Nicole Bates in the interview room.
“I’m really grateful my family could be here (over Thanksgiving). I’m glad they could be in the building to make the trip. It’s her first two games. She’s excited, too,” said Bates as his daughter reached out to try to touch the microphone.
Bates’ daughter was born in March. Anyone who has raised an infant knows the first year can be difficult on the parents, the sleeping patterns in particular. Bates said he has a lot of support to be able to balance parenting and being a high-level Division I basketball player.
“I’ve got an army of people behind me. My family does a great job, and she’s been home with them. It really takes a lot of stress off of me,” Bates said.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has been impressed with Bates’ maturity and his game.
“He finally had a break-out game. I'm not surprised or shocked. When we started this journey with this team five months ago, he was probably one of our best players playing,” Woodson said.
“He had a baby last year, and that's a big responsibility for a young kid at his age. I thought this summer, you know, he accepted what he was going through, which he had no choice, and he started to grow up.”
Bates wasn’t the only Hoosier who was near his best. Point guard Xavier Johnson had 16 points, four assists and just one turnover. Jalen Hood-Schifino had six assists.
Indiana (6-0) also welcomed Trayce Jackson-Davis back to the lineup after a one-game absence. Jackson-Davis had 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes of action as he continues to deal with an injured right thumb.
As for the game? It barely was one. Indiana was able to play to its strengths against the Tigers, who like Indiana, were just two days removed from their last contest. Unlike Indiana, Jackson State’s last game was at Michigan.
Indiana pounded the paint as it has successfully done all season. The Hoosiers had 24 points in the paint in the first half with an assortment of Hoosiers getting involved.
Johnson was at his best to start. He had 10 points and a pair of assists for the Hoosiers. He was also instrumental in kicking Indiana’s formidable fast-break offense into gear.
“The first couple games I didn't know where X was. I thought the Xavier game he was becoming old X again. He's been playing well now since the Xavier game,” Woodson said.
Johnson joked about Woodson’s comments.
“I was still here,” Johnson said.
Indiana loves nothing more than to run to create scoring, and the Hoosiers did it to devastating effect to put the Tigers away.
During a stretch in which Jackson State (0-5) had a 3-minute, 47-second scoring drought, the Hoosiers had eight straight scoring possessions that came directly from or were created by the fast break.
It was also during this stretch Bates came alive. He scored 12 in the first half.
“He came in with a different attitude over the summer. He grew up. He matured,” said Johnson of Bates.
The Hoosiers made exactly 50% of their first-half shots as Indiana led 44-28 at the break. Indiana erased any doubt Jackson State – which hadn’t lost by more than 10 in its four previous games this season – would comeback as the Hoosiers started the second half with a decisive 17-5 run.
Indiana’s next contest has been circled on most fans’ calendars from the time the schedule came out. No. 1 North Carolina visits as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Hoosiers and Tar Heels are favorites in their respective conferences, and both were unbeaten as of Friday afternoon.
“You've got two teams that will probably be undefeated come Wednesday. Something's got to give,” Woodson said.