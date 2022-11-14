Through its first two games, Indiana's men's basketball bench has been a fantastic four that has lifted the Hoosiers to cruising altitude in routs against Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman. The charms of the individual members of Indiana's bench are obvious in most cases.
Freshman Malik Reneau? Right off the bat, he's demonstrated his ability to get to the basket and create his own shot. Jordan Geronimo? A volume scorer who is adept at finding seams in the opposing defense. Trey Galloway? A steady presence on the perimeter who can't be left open beyond the arc.
What about Tamar Bates? He's been just as important as the rest, but what's helped him stand out is the versatility in his contribution.
Bates does a little bit of everything, demonstrated by his contribution when he entered both contests.
In the opener against Morehead State, an 88-53 victory on Nov. 7, the Eagles had an early lead, but Bates broke the game open for the Hoosiers early by scoring five quick points in succession to help start an 18-3 run that turned the game permanently in Indiana's favor. Bates went on to score nine points overall.
In the 101-49 victory over Bethune-Cookman last Thursday, Bates didn't score at all in the first nine minutes he was in the game, but he did facilitate to the tune of three assists in just barely over a two-minute span. Indiana led by two when Bates entered the game at the 13 minute, 29 second mark. By the time he exited with 3:11 left, the Hoosiers led by 20.
Bates has been an ignitor for the Hoosiers ... a role he savors.
"My role is to obviously bring a spark, whether we're playing well or not. Just to change the flow of the game to what I do best, which is defending, getting out in transition, making shots, creating my own shot and creating opportunities for others to score," Bates said.
The Kansas City, Kansas, native is hoping to solidify his place in Indiana's rotation in 2022-23. He floated in and out of Indiana coach Mike Woodson's orbit in 2021-22.
He played 10 minutes or more in Indiana's nonconference schedule last season, but then dropped to minimal minutes once the Big Ten season began. After a brief revival in playing time in late January and early February, Bates once again saw his minutes plummet late in the season.
Bates thinks the offseason under Woodson helped him have more stability overall.
"I know a little bit more coming into this season as far as the team dynamic and what Coach Woodson and staff want and need from me as a player. From a mental standpoint, knowing I can play through mistakes and play hard. The coaching staff has more trust in me to win games," Bates said.
Woodson has been impressed with Bates' attitude in the offseason.
"Tamar has been one of the brightest spots since we've gotten back together," Woodson said. "I'm expecting a great season out of him. He's going to play. He's proven and putting himself in that position and done everything that's asked of him to deserve some minutes on the floor this year."
Bates also feels his skill-set matches what Indiana wants to do. Ideally, that's getting the job done on the defensive end to help the team get out in transition to take advantage of its athleticism.
"When we get stops and get out in transition to get easy baskets, we want to take advantage of those opportunities as much as we can," Bates said.
As for coming off the bench? That's no problem. So far, Indiana's bench has served as a sort of 1B to the starters' 1A in the early blowouts.
"When we split the teams up -- whether it's a mix or the starting five against the next five -- there's never a time where it's completely one-sided. We have the guys who can compete with our first five," Bates said.
Bates has another motivation. His daughter, Leilani Nicole Bates, was born March 20. Bates his spoken often on how she has inspired him. He pays tribute to her in his own way. He has her name tattooed on his arm and has her baby footprints tattooed on each of his hands.
"I got this tattoo (the arm tattoo) coming up on a month ago. I got it because she's not with me all the time. She's special to me. I was going to get a tattoo of her regardless, but getting her name tattoed on me allows me to carry her with me in the sense," Bates said. "I put things on my body that mean something to me, and she means the world to me."
Like the proud pop he is, Bates then showed off the footprint tattoos. His game has left an imprint on the Hoosiers, too.