CHICAGO – Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has never played in the Big Ten Tournament. Normally, this would be a disadvantage, but Hood-Schifino has already had a lot of “never” placed in front of him this season, and it hasn’t seemed to slow him down.
As Indiana prepares for its 2023 Big Ten Tournament -- the No. 3-seeded Hoosiers will play either No. 6-seeded Maryland or No. 14-seeded Minnesota at approximately 9 p.m. Friday night at the United Center -- Hood-Schifino takes on another responsibility with the same confidence he’s taken on the others he’s embraced in his first Indiana season.
“At the end of the day, it’s basketball. We already know what we came here to do,” Hood-Schifino said from Indiana’s team hotel Thursday. “A lot of times, we’re playing teams we played multiple times. It’s going to come down to mental mistakes. We need to lock down and prepare.”
That’s something that hasn’t been a problem for the freshman. Hood-Schifino has averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Since Johnson got hurt at Kansas on Dec. 17, Hood-Schifino has run the point for the Hoosiers. His scoring is up to 15.1 points over that period, and he’s shot the ball better, too -- converting at a 44.2% clip in the 20 games since he took on the role.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has liked the way Hood-Schifino has rolled with the punches.
“Losing Xavier Johnson put him in a tough position early on,” Woodson said. “We didn’t bring him in here to log all of the minutes at point guard, but the fact that he’s been put in that position -- he’s done a tremendous job helping us get to the point."
Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis has admired Hood-Schifino’s toughness.
“He’s matured. When X went down, we relied on him heavily. He’s been lead ball-handler. You come in a freshman and you’re coming into hostile environments. It shows his potential and how good he is,” Jackson-Davis said.
One freshman attribute Hood-Schifino has had to overcome is consistency. A volume shooter, Hood-Schifino hasn’t shot fewer than six times in any Big Ten game, his shooting percentage has been as high as 70.6% and as low as 7.1%.
For Indiana to have a chance to win the Big Ten Tournament, Hood-Schifino will need to be consistent, but at least Indiana doesn’t need a good Big Ten Tournament performance to salvage its season.
That was the case in 2022 when Indiana needed at least one Big Ten Tournament win to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, but in the longer week of preparation the Hoosiers had this time, they focused on themselves.
“Coming to Chicago, we had a pretty intense practice a few days ago. Today we had a skull session and went over the things we needed to go over, but nothing our young guys shouldn’t be able to do,” Woodson said.
The Maryland-Minnesota game that determined Indiana’s opponent for Friday’s quarterfinal was completed after deadline.
Indiana played both teams just once. The Hoosiers struggled at Minnesota on Jan. 25 before eeking out a 61-57 victory. The following week, Indiana lost 66-55 at Maryland.
Minnesota upset Nebraska 78-75 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament and has won two of three in an injury-marred 2-17 Big Ten campaign. Maryland lost three of five entering the Big Ten Tournament. Characteristic of the Terrapins, all three losses were on the road. Sixteen of Maryland’s 20 wins came inside the Xfinity Center, its home arena.
Indiana has never won the Big Ten Tournament and hasn’t appeared in the championship game since 2001. Jackson-Davis hopes to be part of the team that finally breaks Indiana’s bad fortune in the Big Ten Tournament.
“We’re here to compete for something. We did last year, too, but last year we had the anxiety of not making the tournament, and we were scratching and clawing. We can play more relaxed and play tough basketball,” Jackson-Davis said.
The Hoosiers last played the Terrapins in the 2015 tournament. Indiana last faced Minnesota in the tournament in 2008.