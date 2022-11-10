BLOOMINGTON – If you’re late to an Indiana men’s basketball game, don’t sweat it. Two games into the 2022-23 season, the No. 13 Hoosiers have demonstrated the good stuff starts once they have a few minutes under their belts.
Indiana’s bench – Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau – once again provided the jolt for the Hoosiers in a 101-49 rout over Bethune-Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday.
Those four, combined most frequently with starter Jalen Hood-Schifino, gave Indiana (2-0) the kick it needed to put the Wildcats away midway through the first half.
From the 13 minute, 29 second mark of the first half - when Bates, Galloway and Reneau entered the game, Geronimo joined shortly afterwards – the Hoosiers were devastating. By the time Indiana starters returned with 5:27 left in the first half, Indiana’s lead had inflated from two to 15 points.
Those four, combined with Hood-Schifino, showed uncommon court sense with one another on the floor. They combined for seven assists … in a row. All of them scored at least one bucket.
“This team is competitive, man, I’m just telling you. If you’ve been able to sit in practice and watched the journey from four-and-a-half months ago, they competitive and go after each other,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
“They’ve been phenomenal in how they’ve performed and they’ve built our lead for us. It’s kind of nice,” Woodson continued.
For the game, Hood-Schifino had eight points, eight assists and five rebounds. Geronimo had 11 points, Galloway 10 and Bates had four assists.
“It was a total team effort from everybody. We should average 20 to 25 assists per game. If you’re unselfish and a guy is open? You should give up the ball,” said Woodson, noting Indiana’s 27 assists in the contest.
It wasn’t just offense. Two shot-clock violations were forced on the defensive end by the bench crew as the Wildcats withered under the strength of the Hoosiers’ depth.
The bench was outstanding, but Indiana’s starters weren’t chopped liver. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Miller Kopp had 12 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting, tied for his most prolific 3-point shooting performance as a Hoosier.
“Going into the offseason was big for me to get reps and be cognizant of how big shooting is mentally,” said Kopp on being confident in his shot.
Indiana eliminated one demerit from Monday’s opener, free throw shooting. The Hoosiers were 21-of-22 at the line after missing nine against Morehead State.
It was 14-12 when the bite of the Indiana bench was most painful for Bethune-Cookman. Indiana scored on six straight possessions, Galloway had two 3-pointers, Geronimo scored seven – as Indiana’s lead surged to 29-17.
“Shooting the ball with confidence is a big thing for us. We know we have guys who can make shots. We have to continue our repetition of that and have guys who can step up and knock them down,” Galloway said.
Given the boost from the bench, Indiana starters poured on more pain for the Wildcats. A 15-0 run just before halftime saw the Hoosiers’ first-half advantage jump to 28.
Six straight possessions with points for Indiana before the 15-minute mark of the second half ensured Bethune-Cookman (0-2) posed no threat to the Hoosiers for the rest of the contest.
Indiana will wait eight days until it plays again. The Hoosiers will make their first road trip of the season as they visit Xavier in the annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and the Big East.
Hoosiers sign two
Two players who committed to Indiana in 2021 made it official Thursday by signing their national letters of intent.
Gabe Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Dayton, Ohio, and Jakai Newton, a 6-3 guard from Covington, Georgia, signed Thursday.
Cupps is the reigning Mr. Basketball in Ohio as he averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds for Centerville High School. He plays for his father, Brook Cupps, as Centerville was runner-up in its Ohio class.
“Gabe has grown up around the game as a coach’s son, and more than anything else he is a winner who has shown ability to lead a team to championship levels,” Woodson said in a release to the media.
Newton averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for Newton High School. Newton is ranked 64th nationwide on Rivals.com.
“Jakai is an outstanding two-way player who takes pride in his ability to be a lockdown defender. He has tremendous athleticism and is aggressive at getting to the rim,” Woodson said.