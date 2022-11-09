Indiana's men's basketball has an All-American in its starting lineup (Trayce Jackson-Davis), one super freshman (Jalen Hood-Schifino), and three established stalwarts (Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson).
Their presence is what has given rise to great expectations for the No. 13 Hoosiers during the 2022-23 season, but as far as Indiana coach Mike Woodson is concerned, Indiana's excellence goes deeper than that.
With Game 2 of the season imminent — the Hoosiers host Bethune-Cookman at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — the performance Indiana got from its bench in its Game 1 victory over Morehead State has Indiana coach Mike Woodson enthused.
"That unit? They're very valuable to building a team. Your bench has got to be able to give you something," Woodson said.
"That unit" was sophomore guard Tamar Bates, junior guard Trey Galloway, junior forward Jordan Geronimo and freshman swingman Malik Reneau, who led them all with 15 points.
Bates came off the bench in the first half and kick-started a run with some key buckets. Geronimo kept the heat on in the second half by penetrating the lane, and Galloway was just a steady presence on the perimeter.
In all, the Indiana bench scored 45 points in the 88-53 victory.
"I thought the other night when the first unit was just kind of going through the motions, our second unit came in and gave us a major lift," Woodson said. "When you're building a team, that's what you're going to need because sometimes the first unit ain't going to be there, so you've got to have a backup plan. I thought our second unit was pretty damned good the other night."
Woodson singled out Geronimo for praise. The Newark, New Jersey, native has always been a volume scorer, his per-40-minute scoring output is right there with the Hoosiers' primary contributors, but the knock on Geronimo is he gave away things in other parts of his game. Perhaps that's changing.
"Geronimo has done a lot of good things in the minutes that he's been out on the floor, kind of leaving off where he left at the end of last season," Woodson said. "But I think he's more — the word I want to use is more stable now. He's doing basketball things, and he's not overthinking. He's just playing."
Bates, whose minutes waxed and waned in 2022 as he fell in and out of Woodson's favor, understands Woodson's expectation is there's no drop-off when he and his teammates on the bench enter the contest.
"The focus remains the same coming off the bench. The way I see it, me coming off and teams having to deal with that shows how strong we are as a unit. By watching for three or five minutes, I can get a feel for the game from a scouting standpoint," Bates said.
As for Indiana's next foe, Bethune-Cookman is an HBCU school from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Wildcats have already tested themselves against Big Ten competition.
Bethune-Cookman opened at Iowa on Monday, falling 89-58. Guard Zion Harmon led the Wildcats with 15 points off the bench, but the Hawkeyes controlled the contest. Though Bethune-Cookman shot 44.8% in the first half, it trailed by 19 at halftime.
Woodson has a connection to Bethune-Cookman. Former Kansas City and Sacramento Kings teammate Reggie Theus is coach and athletic director at the Daytona Beach, Florida, school.
"He was a good teammate, man. The only thing I get on Reggie about -- me and Eddie Johnson always ride him a lot. When he first got to the team, he would always throw us bad passes when we were in a scoring position, so we couldn't shoot the ball. We'd have to pass it back," said Woodson of Theus, who somewhat famously liked to take quite a few shots in his NBA career.