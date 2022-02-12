EAST LANSING, Mich. – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 76-61 loss at No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday:
• Indiana forward Miller Kopp stayed in the starting lineup Saturday but was unable to get on track.
Kopp made an early 3-pointer but ended up just 1-of-3 from the floor with three points, two rebounds and two turnovers in a shade under 12 minutes on the floor.
With the continued lack of production, it will be interesting to see how much longer IU coach Mike Woodson sticks with Kopp in the starting five.
• After playing the point out of necessity and thriving against Northwestern, sophomore swingman Trey Galloway had less of an impact in a backup role at the point spelling Xavier Johnson.
Galloway did have three assists and one steal and didn’t turn it over but was unable to get IU into effective offense.
“He tried, but he just couldn’t run it like I wanted him to,” Woodson said.
• For the most part, IU did the physical things well enough against Michigan State.
The Hoosiers were outrebounded 39-34 but grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and were only outscored 12-11 in second-chance points. But Woodson said he felt how the game was called impacted IU’s physicality on defense.
“It kind of takes some of the pressure that we apply away because guys are scared to touch guys, in fear that they might get their third or fourth foul,” Woodson said. “The fouls kind of took us out of our ability to be aggressive. That’s something we haven’t witnessed a whole lot this season so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.