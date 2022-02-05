BLOOMINGTON — Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-57 loss to No. 18 Illinois on Saturday:
• Indiana guard Parker Stewart made his first two 3-point attempts and appeared poised for a big day. But Stewart was unable to carry that momentum into the second half and finished with just eight points on 3-of-7 shooting.
The Hoosiers are going to need more from Stewart and Miller Kopp, who didn’t even attempt a shot, as defenses continue to collapse on Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis inside.
• It was another rocky game for IU sophomore point guard Khristian Lander, who wound up with as many turnovers (2) as points (2) in eight minutes on the floor. Lander also let Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo drive around him for a basket in the first half. His defense remains a work in progress.
• Indiana did the physical things well against Illinois, outrebounding the Illini 33-30 and outscoring them 24-20 in the paint. But the Hoosiers were not disciplined enough in their rotations guarding the 3-point line, giving up 10 3-pointers.
IU is 2-4 on the season when it gives up 10 3-pointers or more.
