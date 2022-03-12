INDIANAPOLIS -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 80-77 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse:
• Indiana had a chance to build on an early 12-point lead but got lax guarding the 3-point line, which proved costly. Iowa made four straight 3-pointers on four straight trips to cut IU’s lead to 17-15, taking away some early momentum.
• IU continued its strong free-throw shooting late in the season, going 12-of-14 from the foul line. Point guard Xavier Johnson went 8-of-8 down the stretch, including some big ones to keep the Hoosiers in the game.
• It was a tough third game in three days for IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway, who is still working his way back from a hamstring injury. Galloway had more fouls (4) than points (2), going 1-of-5 from the floor. IU was minus-8 in Galloway’s 21 minutes on the floor.
