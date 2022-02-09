BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 59-51 loss at Northwestern on Tuesday night:
• For the second straight game, Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled finishing around the basket, finishing 4-of-13 as the 6-foot-9 center was hounded by defenses that collapsed around him.
Jackson-Davis is seven of his last 22 from the floor during IU’s two-game losing streak. He also left five points at the free throw line, going 5-of-9, which included the front end of a one-and-one.
IU is going to need more efficiency from its preseason All-American down the stretch to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.
• Sophomore swingman Trey Galloway needs to start. Galloway gave IU a boost running the point in his first start of the season, scoring nine of IU’s first 14 points.
His energy and ability to drive to the basket would give IU a spark to start games, as Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have provided little production as starters since Big Ten play began.
• Sophomore guard Anthony Leal had a chance to show he deserved more minutes but in his second career start, went just 1-of-5 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range to finish with five points.
Leal did have a nice all-around floor game with five points, four assists and three rebounds, but the short-handed Hoosiers needed more scoring from the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball.
In addition, Leal was a liability on perimeter defense, which Northwestern took advantage of. The starting Northwestern backcourt of Boo Buie and Chase Audige combined for more than half (30) of Northwestern’s 59 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.