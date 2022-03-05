WEST LAFAYETTE – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 69-67 loss to No. 8 Purdue on Saturday.
• Point guard Xavier Johnson was terrific on his timing of lobs to forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
But Johnson was caught in-between on whether to shoot or lob the ball to Jackson-Davis with 55 seconds remaining, which resulted in a busted offensive possession. Johnson and Jackson-Davis are going to need to continue that connection for IU to advance in the Big Ten tournament.
• Forward Race Thompson got off to a strong start, scoring seven of IU’s first 10 points but got in foul trouble in the first half and was unable to find his rhythm the rest of the game.
Thompson still put forth a workmanlike effort with nine points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes.
• IU needed more from its bench to pull off the upset but generated just six points, with four coming from senior point guard Rob Phinisee and two from center Michael Durr, who provided some solid minutes inside defensively.
Freshman guard Tamar Bates continued his inconsistent play, going 0-of-2 from the floor with no points in six minutes of action.
