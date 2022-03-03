BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 66-63 loss to Rutgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• IU struggled early in the second half when Rutgers adjusted from a man defense to a 2-3 zone.
“We should have probably got the ball inside and then kicked it to the other corners like we do,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We usually don't struggle with the zone very much, but for some reason tonight we were just holding it at the top of the key too long, and I don't think the ball moved quick enough. So that was a big emphasis. I think the ball and the movement wasn't there.”
• In a must-win game, IU wasn’t tough enough on the boards. Rutgers outrebounded Indiana 33-31 and outscored the Hoosiers 12-8 in second-chance points.
The rebounding disparity was even more apparent in the second half, as Rutgers outrebounded Indiana 21-13 in the final 20 minutes.
• IU point guard Xavier Johnson was up and down after back-to-back 24-point games against Maryland and Minnesota. Johnson finished with 13 points, including 10 in the second half but also wound up with just two assists and had four of IU’s nine turnovers.
