BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-69 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Trayce Jackson-Davis had a career-high six assists to go with 30 points in a loss to the Badgers. But Jackson-Davis should have been more selfish with IU down 71-69 and the ball in his hands in deep post position with 22 seconds left.
As the dominant force in the game, Jackson-Davis should have tried to fight through the double-team and at least try to get to the line to tie the game. Even a miss close inside would have given a free Race Thompson a chance to crash the boards for an offensive rebound.
Kicking the ball out to Xavier Johnson, who was 3-for-16 from the field for the game and 1-for-6 from 3-point range, was what Wisconsin’s defense wanted. Johnson was left open for a reason.
• In a must-win game. IU should have rode Jackson-Davis and Thompson for more minutes instead of trying to stretch the second unit to give both big men breathers.
Wisconsin played Johnny Davis 38 minutes, Chucky Hepburn 37 minutes and Brad Davison 36 minutes. In comparison, Jackson-Davis played 34 minutes and Thompson, who dealt with foul trouble in the first half, played 31 minutes.
Thompson was certainly rested enough to log more minutes in the second half, and the rest didn’t even pay off, as Wisconsin executed better in the final four minutes.
• Miller Kopp remains a non-factor, as he failed to score in double figures for the 18th straight game, finishing with just two points.
Kopp took just one 3-point attempt and had another one blocked. IU has to find more creative ways to free him up for open looks.
