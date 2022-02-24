BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-64 win over Maryland on Thursday night:
• Led by point guard Xavier Johnson (six assists, three turnovers), IU’s decision making with the ball was strong throughout the night.
The Hoosiers finished with 15 assists to 11 turnovers, with nine of its 15 baskets in the second half coming off assists. Parker Stewart, pressed into backup point guard duty with Khristian Lander, Rob Phinisee and Trey Galloway still out, had no turnovers in 27 minutes.
• Sophomore guard Anthony Leal stepped up with a strong outing off the bench for the Hoosiers, with three points (on a 3-pointer), one assist and one rebound in 14 minutes.
Leal also forced a turnover in the second half during IU’s game-altering 13-2 run and provided good perimeter defense down the stretch.
• Though IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis finished strong, the Hoosiers still need their most talented player to enter games with more focus and urgency during the stretch run.
Jackson-Davis may have been taken out of the game somewhat mentally by his second foul of the first half, a ticky-tack call. But that was no excuse for him to miss an early dunk and come up empty on what should have been a three-point play in the second half, as he bricked a short runner as he was fouled and then missed a pair of free throws, air-balling the second.
Jackson-Davis did redeem himself with a block and converting a pair of free throws down the stretch, but he needs to be more productive and engaged Sunday for IU to pull off a road win at Minnesota.
