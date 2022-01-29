COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Three takeaways from Indiana’s 68-55 win over Maryland:
• IU wasn’t able to get going from 3-point range but made enough timely ones, finishing 30% (6-of-20) from beyond the arc. IU forward Miller Kopp made a pair of 3s in the second half, which could boost his confidence going forward.
But IU guard Parker Stewart has been unable to make an impact from the 3-point line since the season began. Stewart went 0-for-1 from 3-point range and played sparingly because Trey Galloway was providing better perimeter defense.
• For the second straight game, IU’s decision making with the ball was solid, as the Hoosiers posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 17-10. IU finished January averaging just 9.8 turnovers in nine games.
• Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo continues to give IU good minutes off the bench with three points, eight rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes.
In the first half, Geronimo had two offensive rebounds on the same possession, converting the second one into a putback layup. As a team, Indiana outscored Maryland 10-4 in second-chance points.
