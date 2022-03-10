INDIANAPOLIS -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-69 Big Ten tournament win over Michigan on Thursday:
• Sophomores Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway provided huge sparks off the bench to fuel Indiana. The Hoosiers were plus-21 in Geronimo’s 12 minutes on the floor and plus-12 in Galloway’s 28 minutes. Geronimo gives IU more as a third post player than center Michael Durr, who was minus-6 in his four minutes of action.
• Free throws win basketball games. IU was solid from the foul line, going 14-of-19. Point guard Xavier Johnson hit two clutch free throws with 9.7 seconds left to seal the win and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the stripe. Starting forward Miller Kopp had a rare miss on a technical free throw. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made four of his first five free-throw attempts before missing his final one with the game already decided.
• IU had a strong game from the perimeter, going 8-of-15 from 3-point range. Johnson went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and Kopp went 2-for-4, including a 3-pointer that cut Michigan’s lead to 62-61 during its second-half run.
