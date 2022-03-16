DAYTON, Ohio -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 66-58 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night in the First Four:
• It was a shaky outing for IU starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who barely extended his streak of scoring in double figures to nine straight games. Johnson had 10 points and seven assists to two turnovers, but went just 3-of-12 from the field, missing several makeable drives to the basket.
Johnson also didn’t do as good a job defensively on opposing Wyoming point guard Hunter Maldonado, who backed him down and burned IU for 21 points. IU is going to need a more complete performance from Johnson on both ends when it faces Saint Mary’s on Thursday.
• It was another no-show performance on the perimeter from starting guard Parker Stewart and starting forward Miller Kopp, who went a combined 2-of-8 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.
Stewart did hit a big mid-range jumper to put IU up 60-50 with 1:48 left, but then fouled Maldonado on a 3-pointer to set up a four-point play that cut IU’s lead to 60-54 with 1:30 remaining.
• IU senior forward Race Thompson didn’t have his best offensive day (four points, 2-of-9 from the field) but did come up with a big hustle play diving for a loose ball and calling a timeout to help the Hoosiers retain possession of the ball with 5:10 left.
