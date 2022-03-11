INDIANAPOLIS – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 65-63 win over Illinois in Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinals:
• IU senior forward Race Thompson answered the bell, both in toughness and some timely perimeter shots, during the win. Thompson had 10 points and nine rebounds while dealing with 7-foot, 280-pound Kofi Cockburn down low.
With IU down 42-38 in the second half, Thompson’s corner 3-pointer started a 7-0 run. As a team, IU held its own on the boards against Illinois. Though the Hoosiers were outrebounded 37-35, second-chance points were even at nine apiece.
• IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (21 points) was able to nearly match Cockburn (23 points) by mixing up his game. Jackson-Davis drove around Cockburn by facing up and making a nice move along the baseline, and hit a 15-foot elbow jumper down the stretch.
• It was another steady game for IU starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who had 13 points and six assists to just one turnover.
“I was just constantly trying to get downhill,” Johnson said. “I mean, they iced the ball screen pretty well. They play really good defense. I was just trying to get downhill and make other players better because that's one of my jobs. That's one of my favorite jobs to do on this team.”
Johnson has posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 13-4 in two tournament games.
