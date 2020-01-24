Three takeaways from Indiana’s 67-63 win over No. 11 Michigan State:
• With IU’s defense switching on Michigan State’s final possession, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did an excellent job fighting through a screen and doubling senior point guard Cassius Winston on the perimeter, forcing Winston to drive to the basket and tie the game instead of hoisting a go-ahead 3-point attempt. “Asking Trayce to switch a ball screen on Cassius Winston just so we didn't give up a pop 3, did a great job of just making him put the ball on the floor, so he didn't raise up on him and shoot a 3,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He just made him get inside the 3-point line, which is what we asked him to do.” Jackson-Davis stayed with Winston as he drove to the basket, which may have played a role in him rushing a layup attempt he missed.
• It was another adventure for the Hoosiers at the free-throw line, as IU went 11-of-20 (55 percent) for the game. Jackson-Davis missed a pair of free throws to start the second half and finished 2-of-6 from foul line.
• Indiana was able to convert defense to offense, particularly early in the game to jump to an 18-4 lead. The Hoosiers finished the game with eight fast break points and 17 points off turnovers.
