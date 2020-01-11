Three takeaways from Indiana’s 66-54 win over No. 11 Ohio State at Assembly Hall:
• For as well as Indiana played defensively against the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers can still do a better job converting defense into offense. The Hoosiers continue to look ragged on the fastbreak, sometimes looking for fouls and forcing their way to the basket instead of dishing to open players when they have numbers down the floor. IU finished with just three fastbreak points Saturday.
• While IU junior forward Justin Smith was 2-of-11 from the floor, the Hoosiers were still plus-17 in Smith’s 30 minutes. Smith doesn’t always give you offense, but with two steals and the versatility to guard both on the perimeter and in the post, his value defensively can’t be understated.
• Indiana showed good physicality defensively, though coach Archie Miller felt the Hoosiers could have done a better job securing rebounds. The Hoosiers were outrebounded 36-35 and outscored 13-7 in second-chance points. Junior center Joey Brunk had a string of four straight double-digit rebounding games come to an end, finishing with seven points and five rebounds.
