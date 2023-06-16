BLOOMINGTON -- Last season, Indiana was the preseason darling of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers were picked to win the league and drifted into The Associated Press Top 10 in late November after a 7-0 start.
Even as Trayce Jackson-Davis performed at a first-team All-American level, Indiana did level off. The Hoosiers finished a respectable second in the Big Ten but were a distant three games behind champion Purdue.
External expectations aren’t as high for Indiana entering the 2023-24 season. The loss of Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the NBA Draft is the biggest reason experts have cooled on the Hoosiers. They have not been ranked in many of the too-early Top 25s, for what that’s worth.
Internally, Indiana coach Mike Woodson is interested in how the new-look Hoosiers come together.
“It’s going to be different. I’ve got seven new players. I have to figure it out in terms of who can do what. I’m anxious to see who can do what,” Woodson said.
WHO’S BACK?
Injuries were one of the reasons Indiana cooled in early January. The biggest one suffered was point guard Xavier Johnson’s broken foot in mid-December. It knocked him out for the rest of the season.
Johnson (9.9 points, 4.9 assists per game) was due to have his eligibility run out, but he got a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA and returns for another season. His ability to slash, distribute and use his quickness to guard on the perimeter was sorely missed by Indiana in Big Ten play last season.
Also back is off-guard Trey Galloway (6.7 points), the Hoosiers’ glue guy who is a capable defender.
One player expected to make a leap forward is power forward Malik Reneau (6.1 points), who was a valuable grinder off the bench. Indiana hopes he can demonstrate an improved scoring touch after showing hints of that kind of ability.
The rest of the returning Hoosiers will try to make their way into the rotation. Power forward Kaleb Banks (2 points per game) got meaningful minutes late in the season and held his own at times. Shooting guard C.J. Gunn (2 points per game) needs to do better than 8.3% from 3-point range. Anthony Leal (0.2 points) battled injuries for much of the season.
WHO LEFT?
The loss of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino to the NBA Draft is a big reason outsiders are a bit down on the Hoosiers. The duo combined for 34.4 points, 14.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists. They were both above 25% in usage rate. That’s a massive chunk of production for the Hoosiers to replace.
Also gone are starting forward Race Thompson (8.4 points) and starting shooting guard Miller Kopp (8.1 points). Both had their eligibility run out.
Indiana lost shooting guard Tamar Bates (6.1 points) in the transfer portal to Missouri. Forward Jordan Geronimo (4.2 points) stayed in the Big Ten at Maryland. Back-up center Logan Duncomb (2.9 points) transferred to Xavier.
WHO’S NEW?
Indiana is largely pinning its hopes on the infusion of talent it brought in via the portal and its freshman class.
The most exciting prospect is 6-foot-8 power forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a McDonald’s All-American. The New Jersey native reopened his recruitment after originally committing to Duke. Indiana beat Kansas for his services. He is a stretch forward, equally adept at power in the paint to go with a good floor game.
The primary transfer portal addition is former Oregon center Kel’El Ware. The 7-footer averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in somewhat limited duty with the Ducks, but his ceiling is perceived to be much higher.
The frontcourt was also bolstered by the addition of former Ball State center Payton Sparks (13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds) who will test himself against the more rugged Big Ten big men.
Indiana also added 6-9 forward Anthony Walker from Miami, the team that knocked the Hoosiers out of the NCAA Tournament in March. Walker (2.8 points) will give Indiana depth.
The freshman class is backcourt-based. Jakai Newton, a 6-3 combo guard from Georgia, was added and is renowned for his quickness. Gabe Cupps, a 6-2 point guard from Ohio, has court savvy, and Indiana hopes he can develop into a reliable 3-point shooter.
Woodson, who has occasionally endured criticism for his recruiting, is pleased with the progress Indiana has made on this front.
“I’ve got a wonderful staff. We’ve beaten the phones down. When guys become available, we try to get in front of their parents. We’re doing all of the necessary things to get them to campus and close the deal. This has been a great summer for us in terms of recruiting,” Woodson said.
Indiana still has one scholarship available to use.
OVERVIEW
It’s understandable why those outside the Indiana bubble are skeptical about the Hoosiers. There are a lot of new faces and moving parts to mesh. Jackson-Davis was so integral to Indiana’s success in recent years, it’s hard to fathom what the Hoosiers will do without him.
However, Indiana has rebuilt an intriguing roster where, on paper at least, there’s just enough experience to bring the new, promising faces along.
The Hoosiers won’t be picked at the top of the Big Ten again, but it would be a surprise if the Hoosiers fell back into the Big Ten pack too much. An NCAA Tournament bid is once again the expectation. If everything breaks right, perhaps the Hoosiers can achieve more than that.