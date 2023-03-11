CHICAGO — With a trip to the Big Ten Tournament championship game on the line, and an enticing showdown with arch-rival Purdue at stake, too, all No. 3-seeded Indiana had to do was get past surprising No. 10 seed Penn State in Saturday’s second Big Ten Tournament semifinal to set up the dream matchup.
Like a basketball Freddy Krueger, the Nittany Lions invaded the Hoosiers’ dream and turned it into a nightmare.
Patient Penn State, led by poised guard Jalen Pickett, had Indiana on the back foot for most of the contest.
A late Indiana rally gave the Hoosiers a surprising chance in the final minute, but Penn State held sway for most of the 40 minutes and got the winning reward, a 77-73 victory at United Center that sent the Nittany Lions to their second Big Ten Tournament championship game in program history.
“We’re upset, but at the same time, we still have a NCAA Tournament. We’re not sweating like we did in prior years. We’ll go back, fix what we did wrong in this game and then focus on whomever we’re playing after Selection Sunday,” Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
Pickett was brilliant. The Nittany Lions’ talisman led all scorers with 28 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists. He patiently probed the Hoosiers’ defense all day long as Indiana had to account for him, allowing others to contribute when Pickett wasn’t.
“They stayed at home on our shooters. When we played them earlier in the year, we shot bombs away from three (18 makes in an 85-66 win over Indiana on Jan. 11), so I figured they were going to stay home, and I was able to get in those gaps and get deep to where I wanted to be to rise up and shoot it,” Pickett said.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s offense came and very often went. Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Tamar Bates added 14 points with a solid second half, while Race Thompson got off to a solid start to score 10, but the Hoosiers never struck the balance they needed to create rhythm.
In the first half, Indiana (22-11) was guilty of being jump-shot happy. In the second, Indiana probably didn't take enough of its open looks.
Indiana seemed up for the fight to start the contest. The Hoosiers scored on six of their first seven possessions to race to a 12-6 lead. “Race” is the right word as Thompson scored on three of the trips.
However, just as quickly as Indiana started, it faded. The Hoosiers began taking jump shots, and they weren’t falling. After the 5-for-7 start, Indiana missed 13 of its next 16 shots.
Penn State (21-12) didn’t hesitate to take advantage as a 13-0 run made it 19-12. Indiana continued to struggle through the remainder of the first half and trailed by eight at halftime.
The Hoosiers regained some mojo to start the second half, doing a better job of feeding the ball to Jackson-Davis in the paint as he had 14 points in the second half and didn’t miss any of his six shot attempts.
A Bates 3-pointer at 16:42 pulled the Hoosiers within a possession of the lead, and Indiana stayed in that range for the next six minutes until a Jackson-Davis dunk tied the contest at 47 with 10:23 left. The Hoosiers appeared poised for launch.
However, Penn State aborted the Indiana liftoff. The Nittany Lions quickly punched the Hoosiers with a 7-0 run to regain the initiative. Indiana’s shooters began to struggle again, and the Nittany Lions appeared to be cruising to an easy win with a 72-57 lead with 2:05 left.
Left with no other options, Indiana pressed the Nittany Lions and nearly got a miracle breakthrough. The Hoosiers forced four Penn State turnovers in just 1:18 of game-time. Indiana scored via each of the giveaways and pulled the deficit to just one with 33 seconds left.
After a pair of Seth Lundy free throws, Jalen Hood-Schifino had a shot to tie the game with eight seconds left, but it failed to find the mark. Penn State killed the game at the line from there.
“We played lackadaisical in stretches throughout the game. We’d make pushes, but then we’d relax, and they’d start to step on us a bit. We needed that intensity throughout the whole game,” Jackson-Davis said.
The loss meant Indiana continued its frustration in the Big Ten Tournament, having never won the event since it began in 1998, but the issues raised Saturday were more immediate.
“Somehow, I’ve got to get them to understand that they need to commit for 40 minutes. It could be one minute, two seconds or a second that could cost them a tournament victory,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Indiana is safely in the NCAA Tournament and will find out its tournament path Sunday. The Hoosiers seemed to take solace in that … even though the days where even the smallest bit of comfort in a defeat are over for them and every other team going forward.
“The positive about this is our season isn’t over. We’ll learn from it and take the lessons into the tournament,” Indiana guard Miller Kopp said.