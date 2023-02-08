Quite a bit of star power has shown its stuff this season on the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall hardwood for both of Indiana's basketball programs, but Thursday night shapes up as the most star-studded night of all.
The biggest regular season home game in Indiana women's basketball history is on tap at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Hoosiers, newly vaulted to a school-record No. 2 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll, hosts No. 5 Iowa in a showdown for Big Ten supremacy.
The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
There are several subplots and storylines that make this — the first top-five clash among Big Ten women's teams since 1993 — so fascinating, but it starts with the star power on the floor.
For Indiana, winners of 10 in a row? Center Mackenzie Holmes is producing at a National Player of the Year rate. Holmes (22 points per game) has converted 69.6% of her shots, second-best in the nation.
There is also point guard Grace Berger, who runs the Indiana show. Berger has averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 assists.
Guard-forward Sydney Parrish is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds. Guard Yarden Garzon is one of the nation's best freshmen, averaging 12 points on 48.6% 3-point shooting.
Guard Chloe Moore-McNeil will score when given space to do so, as she was in Indiana's 69-46 win at Purdue on Sunday when she scored 13 points.
"This is a balanced basketball team that can score in a lot of different ways. Certainly, Mackenzie has been so good on the low block. She allows the game to come to her, but I like the aggressiveness our guards are playing with as well," Indiana coach Teri Moren said Wednesday.
On Iowa's side? Caitlin Clark is one of women's basketball's all-time greatest players. The Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year is just as productive as ever, averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 assists and 8 rebounds.
Her career haul is historic. Just a junior, Clark has already topped 2,000 career points, something she did in 75 games, tied for the NCAA record. She also has nine career triple-doubles, second all-time in NCAA history. She's earned 17 weekly Big Ten honors in her career.
Clark most frequently dishes to Monika Czinano. The preseason first-team Big Ten post player averages 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.
"They're not doing anything different. Caitlin is going to take Caitlin shots, and she's going to hit a few, sometimes a bunch, and she's a great facilitator, and Czinano is going to be the recipient of a lot of Caitlin's passes. It's a two-headed monster you're going up against, but they have some surrounding pieces," Moren said.
Among them are guard-forward Mackenna Warnock (11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds per game), forward Hannah Stuelke (9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds per game) and guard Kate Martin (43.8% from 3-point range).
The storylines don't stop with the star power. Iowa is the one bar Indiana hasn't cleared yet in their rocket ride to national power status.
During Indiana's Sweet 16 season in 2022, Iowa was in the way. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers three times, including in the Big Ten tournament.
The caveat from the Hoosiers' point of view was Holmes wasn't 100% last season due to her knee injury that caused her to miss eight games, though she was back for all three of the Iowa contests.
The two regular season games in 2022 were played two days apart in late February 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns postponing one of the January contests.
"Mac wasn't at 100% last year, and we all know that. She's stronger, healthier and more confident. It's a tough matchup for both teams," Moren said.
Moreover? Moren has a huge belief in her Hoosiers.
''We're a better basketball team than we were a year ago. We've certainly added more scoring power to the mix. We can shoot it better from the outside. I don't know that you can zero in on one of our players," Moren said.
The Big Ten and postseason ramifications of the contest loom large. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) is a half-game ahead of Iowa (19-4, 11-1) in the Big Ten title race.
A win for either team will significantly boost its No. 1 seed chances. Currently, Indiana is projected to be a No. 1 among most women's bracketology trackers.
There's also national prestige at stake. Moren went on the offensive when asked by a national media member why the Hoosiers aren't getting more attention.
"It's unfortunate that we talk about the same teams year in, year out and the same players year in, year out," Moren said. "You can tune into our game and we're still talking about -- and no offense to Caitlin Clark, but Caitlin Clark's not playing that game on that particular day, but we still want to talk about Caitlin Clark during the Ohio State-Maryland matchup."
"We do that with UConn and other teams as well, and it's unfortunate because there's so many really, really good basketball players out there and programs, and us included in that, that don't get the attention. I don't know if that's being lazy. I don't know the answer to that."
In the end, Indiana's fate will be settled on the court. Moren likes the Hoosiers' chances.
"This team has an extra level of toughness that I don't think we had a year ago," Moren said. "This is an unselfish team that doesn't care about the accolades and all of that. If the national media doesn't want to give us attention, as we've always said, we're going to allow our work to be our voices."