INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Big Ten tournament run ended with a gut punch Saturday, as a familiar face doomed the Hoosiers in their semifinal loss to No. 24 Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer with 0.8 of a second left, lifting the fifth-seed Hawkeyes to an 80-77 win over IU at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The game-winning shot by Bohannon was well-defended, but some defensive breakdowns on a flurry of 3-pointers down the stretch were more costly. Bohannon sprung free for an open 3-pointer with 51 seconds left that put Iowa up 77-73, as point guard Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp both went under a screen.
“One of the best shooters in the country wide open and he made us pay,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
In all, Iowa made four 3-pointers in the final 2:27, with Bohannon making three of them. The 3-point line was the difference in the game. Indiana shot 26.3% (5-of-19) from 3-point range, while Iowa went 43.8% (14-of-32) from beyond the arc.
“That's kind of how we've been all year,” Woodson said. “Guys, we've had a lot of good looks from the perimeter. There were a lot of wide-open looks tonight. We just didn't make them, and that's a part of basketball. I mean, I got to keep positioning our guys.”
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a dominant day inside for Indiana with 31 points and 10 rebounds, posing his 10th double-double of the season. Point guard Xavier Johnson added 20 points and nine assists.
“I don't think anyone wants to see us right now,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think we've proven not only to the Big Ten but to the country that we're also a team, a top team that can compete with anyone. So took the last-second 3 to beat us to the hottest team in the Big Ten right now, and it stings. But, at the same time, I feel like we've got a lot of ball left.”
Indiana (20-13) is expecting to hear its name called in Sunday’s selection show as an at-large team, based on prior wins over Michigan and Illinois during its Big Ten tournament run. If so, it would by IU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. IU was projected as an 11 seed per Bracket Matrix, in 133 of 143 NCAA Tournament projections.
“Until the committee says Indiana's going to the tournament, we're still sitting here waiting to hear those words,” Woodson said. “But these guys are very excited about that, if that possibly will happen.”
Johnson made a pair of free throws to cut Iowa’s lead to 77-75, then, off a Trey Galloway steal, drove for a layup that tied the score at 77 with 30 seconds remaining.
Iowa held for the last shot, which was originally supposed to be a corner 3 for Bohannon.
“You've got to give credit to Indiana,” Bohannon said. “They did a phenomenal job taking away our original play but (my teammates) kind of did a great job in finding me, and I just tried to do what I've always done, be confident in late game situations.”
For Indiana fans, it was a familiar sight. Bohannon sank four 3-pointers during a 30-second stretch at the end of Iowa's 76-70 overtime win against Indiana three years ago.
IU began the game with energy, attacking the basket to build a quick 15-3 lead. Jackson-Davis scored 10 of IU’s first 15 points, with a Johnson driving layup putting IU up by 12 and forcing Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to call a timeout.
It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to answer. Iowa sank four 3-pointers on four straight trips down the floor, with a Keegan Murray 3-pointer cutting IU’s lead to 17-15. Kris Murray followed with an inside layup to tie the score at 17.
Murray led Iowa with 32 points, going 8-of-10 from 3-point range.
“The game plan was take away my drive,” Murray said. “I figured that out early on, so I tried to change the way I was playing. I was coming off screens."
Iowa took its first lead, 25-24, on a three-point play by Murray. Another Murray layin in transition put Iowa up 27-24, forcing Woodson to call a timeout.
Indiana regrouped by getting the ball inside to Thompson and Jackson-Davis. A Thompson three-point play tied the score at 27, then Jackson-Davis scored two straight baskets on a hook shot and bank shot to put IU up 31-27.
After a Bohannon 3-pointer cut Indiana’s lead to 31-30, the Hoosiers scored four straight points, with a Thompson inside layup putting IU up 35-30. After a Patrick McCaffery putback dunk cut IU’s lead to 35-32, IU freshman guard Tamar Bates sank a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left in the first half, putting the Hoosiers up 38-32 at halftime.
IU maintained the lead for most of the second half, going up 69-61 on a breakaway Jackson-Davis layup off an Iowa turnover, before Iowa began its comeback.
The loss dropped IU to 5-7 in games decided by five points or less on the season.
“What I kind of told our guys after the game was when you go up 10, you got to remember how you got the lead and not celebrate so soon,” Woodson said. “That's the whole part of trying to learn how to win, and we're still working on that, in that area.”
FREE THROWS
IU sophomore forward Jordan Geromino (knee) dressed for the Iowa game but did not play. Geronimo posted on social media he expects to be back healthy for the postseason next week.
“Season’s not over and we’ve got some dancing to do,” Geronimo tweeted. “By then I’ll be 100% ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.