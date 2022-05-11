BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has high expectations its 2022 recruiting class, ranked in the top five nationally, will transform its men’s basketball program to new heights.
But recruiting is a never-ending process. This spring and summer, IU coach Mike Woodson and his staff will be hard at work trying to secure another quality class in 2023. The Hoosiers already have landed two commitments for 2023, but could end up seeking pledges from at least two more players to fill future holes and add depth.
Here’s a look at IU’s commitments and targets for the 2023 class:
COMMITMENTS
Jakai Newton --- A 6-foot-3 combo guard from Covington, Georgia, Newton committed to IU in October 2021. Ranked 71st nationally in the Class of 2023 per 247.com, Newton possesses a strong first step and ability to finish around the basket. With a 6-10 wingspan, Newton can be disruptive in passing lanes. His shooting range is out to the 3-point line, having shot 34% from 3-point range as a high school sophomore.
Gabe Cupps – A 6-1 point guard from Centerville, Ohio, Cupps earned Mr. Basketball honors during his junior season at Centerville High, averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2 steals to lead Centerville to a state runner-up finish. A four-star recruit, Cupps is the 83rd-ranked player nationally and 19th-best rated recruit in the Class of 2023, per ESPN.com. Cupps is a savvy distributer with a high basketball IQ and projects as a good fit in Woodson’s screen-and-roll, motion offense.
TARGETS
J.Q. Roberts – A 6-7, 195-pound combo forward from Bloomington North, Roberts averaged 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals, earning a spot on the Indiana Junior All-Stars. He projects as a potential three-and-d player at the college level, with shooting range out to the 3-point line (30-of-80, 37.5% as a high school junior) and lock down defensive ability on the perimeter. Roberts, who was offered a scholarship from IU last October, also has scholarship offers from Marquette, Butler, Indiana State, Akron and Iowa.
K.J. Evans --- A five-star recruit from Baltimore, Evans played this past season at Montverde (Florida) Academy with 2022 IU signees Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Renault. He was offered a scholarship from IU last fall and plans to visit the school this summer. Evans announced Indiana was in his final five last season, a list that includes Kentucky, Oregon, Auburn and UCLA. At 6-9 and 200 pounds, Evans is ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and the top power forward.
“His ability to move his feet, slide and contain guys in space is extremely impressive for a big kid of any age,” 247.com national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi wrote. “On the offensive end, Evans is a legitimate threat from the 3-point line, has soft touch off the glass and now that he’s starting to mature a little physically, he’s become pretty bouncy around the rim.”
Xavier Booker --- A 6-10, 205-pound forward from Indianapolis Cathedral, Booker helped lead the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title in 2022. Booker is an inside-out scorer and a rim protector who averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season. Rivals.com ranked Booker as the 38th-best prospect in the class of 2023. Booker, who took an unofficial visit to IU last summer, also has offers from Illinois, Butler, Iowa and IUPUI.
T.J. Power – A 6-9, 190-pound forward from Worcester, Massachussetts, Power was offered a scholarship from IU this month after a strong live recruiting period in April for BABC in the Nike EYBL league. As a junior in high school, Power averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals, helping lead Worcester Academy to the Class 4A Massachusetts state title.
“He’s a highly versatile player who can score at all three levels, tremendous rebounder, point-guard skills at 6-foot-9,” Worcester head coach Jamie Sullivan told The Daily Hoosier. “He played one through five for us this year and has the ability to score, pass and rebound at a high level.”
A four-star recruit, Power also has offers from Iowa, Boston College, Creighton, Connecticut and Georgia Tech.